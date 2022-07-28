Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get $200

If you’ve been paying attention to the mobile tech landscape recently, you’ve probably noticed that flip phones have become a thing again. We’re not talking about tiny screens and physical keypads, though — today’s folding phones are bona fide full-featured smartphones with touchscreens and everything, an innovation made possible by new display technologies. Samsung, the Android king, has been leading the charge with its excellent Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, and the fourth-gen models are about to drop along with some new must-have accessories. You can get up to $200 in credit when you reserve yours today. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s no secret that mobile hardware has made huge leaps in recent years, but those advances aren’t limited to the stuff that’s under the hood. Some of the most impressive smartphone innovations to come along lately have been new display technologies. Resolutions keep getting better and some high-end phones even feature things like OLED panels, but perhaps the most unique screen technology to come from brands like Samsung have been folding displays that have brought the flip phone back in a big way.

Samsung’s early attempts with the first- and second-gen Galazy Z Fold and Z Flip had some trouble hitting their stride. In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review and Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we stated that these unique phones had finally came into their own with the third-generation releases, citing their intuitive designs, beautiful displays, and great hardware specs. We also compared the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and concluded that, while the Flip 3 was the one to get if you wanted a super-compact folding phone, the Fold 3 offered more versatility (courtesy of its generous screen real estate) and snappier overall performance.

Samsung hasn’t yet thrown back the curtains on its new fourth-gen Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold smartphones, and details are still a bit scarce at the moment. The official reveal is expected to happen on August 10 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, but here’s what we know so far: Early leaks and internet chatter suggest that both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 may boast expanded storage options, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors (with many speculating that Samsung may retire its proprietary Exynos chipset), an improved camera module similar to the one on the Galaxy S22, slightly adjusted aspect ratios, and improved battery life. Other than that, we’re not expecting any major shake-ups to the overall designs.

If you're already salivating over the new Galaxy Z devices, then you're in luck, because you can already reserve yours and get a free Samsung credit in return. When you reserve either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, you'll receive $100 back in credit. You'll also score additional $50 credit when you reserve the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $30 for the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, or $100 if you reserve both. That means you can stack up to $200 in total credit toward anything in the Samsung store.

