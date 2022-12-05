 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Paula Beaton
By

Samsung’s latest foldables are hot sellers, topping our list of the best folding phones for 2022, so if you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, do we have a deal for you! This is one of the best phone deals out there right now, with Samsung offering massive discounts on the productivity-ready Z Fold 4 and the cute, compact Z Flip 4. Whichever handset you’re after, these deals are sure to sell out fast, so if you want to ensure you grab one of Samsung’s newest foldable phones at a fantastic price, make sure you jump on these deals now, before they’re gone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — $800, was $1,000

Alto Adventure on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks pretty similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but there are a number of key improvements this generation. With this deal, you’re getting the Z Flip 4, unlocked, with 128GB of onboard storage, plenty for all your apps, photos, and more. This clamshell folding phone packs a sleeker, flatter design than the Z Flip 3, with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, improved all-day battery life, dual screens — a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.9-inch cover screen for checking the weather, notifications, and interacting with widgets, and a set of great cameras on the back. Its compact form factor makes it easy to slip into a pocket, too. If you’re keen to dip your toes into the foldable market, this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is the one to get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,470, was $1,920

Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you use your phone for work or productivity and prefer a phone that folds out into a tablet-sized display, this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is the one to snap up. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now, with its new hinge design, 7.6-inch 120Hz screen, and 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen. Everything from videos to the latest games looks stunning on the Z Fold 4’s display, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 12GB of RAM for speedy multitasking. With up to 1TB of onboard storage (256GB with this deal), an excellent triple rear camera array, and solid battery life, plus Android 12L, made with larger screens in mind, it’s easy to see why this deal is going to sell out fast.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
Best headphone deals: Save on Beats, Bose, and Sony
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.
The best XGIMI projectors for home theaters, parties, and more this holiday season
Family watching a movie in kids bedroom with XGIMI Halo projector.
Best Chromebook deals: Get a new laptop from $99
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Best MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Best Dell XPS deals: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.
This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast
dell inspiron 15 3000 amd ryzen 6 inch labor day deal thumb
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
A colorful image on the LG C2 OLED's screen.
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on Alienware and HP
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.