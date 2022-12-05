Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Samsung’s latest foldables are hot sellers, topping our list of the best folding phones for 2022, so if you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, do we have a deal for you! This is one of the best phone deals out there right now, with Samsung offering massive discounts on the productivity-ready Z Fold 4 and the cute, compact Z Flip 4. Whichever handset you’re after, these deals are sure to sell out fast, so if you want to ensure you grab one of Samsung’s newest foldable phones at a fantastic price, make sure you jump on these deals now, before they’re gone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — $800, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks pretty similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but there are a number of key improvements this generation. With this deal, you’re getting the Z Flip 4, unlocked, with 128GB of onboard storage, plenty for all your apps, photos, and more. This clamshell folding phone packs a sleeker, flatter design than the Z Flip 3, with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, improved all-day battery life, dual screens — a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.9-inch cover screen for checking the weather, notifications, and interacting with widgets, and a set of great cameras on the back. Its compact form factor makes it easy to slip into a pocket, too. If you’re keen to dip your toes into the foldable market, this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is the one to get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,470, was $1,920

If you use your phone for work or productivity and prefer a phone that folds out into a tablet-sized display, this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is the one to snap up. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now, with its new hinge design, 7.6-inch 120Hz screen, and 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen. Everything from videos to the latest games looks stunning on the Z Fold 4’s display, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 12GB of RAM for speedy multitasking. With up to 1TB of onboard storage (256GB with this deal), an excellent triple rear camera array, and solid battery life, plus Android 12L, made with larger screens in mind, it’s easy to see why this deal is going to sell out fast.

