Keeping yourself healthy and fit can be difficult, but a smartwatch can help you monitor your exercise performance. If you’re looking for a fitness tracker that can help manage your training goals, these Samsung Gear smartwatches are your top options. Today is a great time to buy one as they are currently discounted by up to 45% or as much as $120 at Amazon. We’ve rounded them here so you can check it out now.

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartwatch (small), diamond red — 45% Off

For those in the market for a fitness band that’s “swim-ready” and water-resistant, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartwatch will get you covered. It’s compact and lightweight so you can wear it comfortably even while swimming. It comes with the Gear Sport’s 5 ATM water protection rating equal to 50 meters and gives the same swim-monitoring functions via the Speedo On app.

The Gear Fit2 Pro can accurately track the distance of your swim, run, and other activities with the use of its built-in GPS tracker. It also has a continuous heart rate monitoring function and an all-day calorie burn record to keep you posted on your body’s status. Samsung’s partnership with Under Armour also resulted in a wide array of fitness-intended apps, including MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun, and Endomondo.

Of course, your exercise will not be complete without your favorite jam. Using a wireless headset, you can tune in to streaming services, or you can download music files instead and save it on the internal storage. The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is an all-around smartwatch for all your exercise needs. Get one now for only $110 instead of $200, and save as much as $90.

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch, black — 40% Off

If a flexible smartwatch that can be used not just for exercise but also for any occasion is what you’re aiming for, then you should get the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch instead. It has the smarts of an activity tracker, but also the stylish design you can sport with your non-athletic outfits.

It displays a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen and a rotating bezel that enables you to view apps, widgets, and read notifications just by rotating it. Turning the bezel either left or right will give a ticking sound, adding to the fun in searching for the function you need.

The Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch is a full-fledged Android wearable that works best when paired with an Android mobile device. While it normally retails at $300, you can wear yours today for only $180 and save a whopping $120. Order yours while supplies last.

