Samsung is selling refurbished Galaxy S21 phones from $225

Right now, Samsung has a huge sale on refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 phones. It’s the ideal opportunity for you to snap up a Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+ or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for considerably less than usual. While a refurbished model may concern you, there’s no reason to worry here. Thanks to buying from Samsung direct, you’re guaranteed that each phone has been fully refurbished by the manufacturer so it’s sure to be in good condition.

Even better, you also get a full one-year warranty on every phone. Want another reason to buy now? Samsung is also giving all customers $100 in instant Samsung Credit when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 phone. You can use that to purchase accessories like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or Samsung Galaxy Buds for far less than usual. With trade-in prices bringing phones down to an even more affordable level, this is the ideal time to upgrade your phone. Read on while we take you through the pick of the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 — $225, was $675

The Samsung Galaxy S21 offers a lot to like at a keen price. Priced at $675 without a trade-in, you get the benefit of an excellent display along with consistently reliable hardware. It has a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz so you get barely any motion blur even when you’re scrolling through tabs or playing fast moving games. Alongside that is a great 64MP Telephoto lens along with 12MP front camera and a 12MP wide camera so there are plenty of options here for your photo-taking excursions. Speedy performance aided by a great Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor means the Samsung Galaxy S21 can handle it all with style and precision. 5G connectivity rounds off this delightful package that reminds you why this phone is still well worth your time.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ — $325, was $850

Priced at $850 if you don’t have anything to trade in, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is a classier and bigger version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. It doesn’t quite reach the heights of the S21 Ultra but if you need something in-between, it’s worth checking out. It offers a classy metal-and-glass body that feels suitably expensive. Alongside that, its 6.7-inch display looks fantastic with a dynamic AMOLED panel that provides you with a 2400 x 1080 full HD+ resolution. Again, you get the benefits of a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for silky smooth scrolling. With the same camera system as the S21, a plethora of software features means that snaps look fantastic. Great battery life of about two days ensures the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is a winner for anyone who hates the need to recharge often, too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — $325, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best of the S21 range and is down to either $325 if you have the best phone to trade in or $1,000 with no trade-in. Everything about it is a delight. A big phone, it packs a lot in with its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen offering a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth browsing. It also supports HDR10+ and a fantastic 1,500 nits of brightness. Well designed, it’s large but worth it. Of particular note is its 108MP camera that is joined by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 10x periscope zoom, and a 10MP 3x telephoto zoom, too. With its extensive software features, it takes truly gorgeous photos every time. Speedy performance courtesy of the Snapdragon 888 processor rounds off this great device.

