Amazon slashes $160 off this Samsung Soundbar with pre-Prime Day sale

Jufer Cooper
By
samsung hw n650 gaming soundbar feature

The Amazon Prime Day sale officially begins on July 15 but as early as today, July 12, deals are already up for grabs including some Prime 4K TV and headphone deals. But if a soundbar for your Smart TV is specifically what you are looking for, consider yourself lucky. Because the Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar is currently discounted by an awesome $160 on Amazon. Now you can get it for a stunning price of only $340 and not the original price of $500. Which could go perfectly with a Samsung or Vizio 4K TV.

Wireless headphones are perfect for watching privately. But for a cinema-like experience in your own living room with the whole family, the Samsung Soundbar is one of your best options. It is designed to integrate perfectly with your Samsung TV so having one will optimize the potential of both devices.

The Samsung Panoramic Soundbar consists of eight speakers that use Dolby 5.1 Channel technology. It utilizes innovative Samsung Acoustic Beam technology where sound travels in sync with the motion on the screen so you will feel that you are part of the action. This is because the openings are precisely placed on the speakers, making a panoramic sound that appears to come from where the action is happening on screen.

With a dedicated game mode setting and 4K pass-through feature, this Samsung soundbar will optimize the audio and picture quality of your favorite games. Using an HDMI cable, just plug in your console through the soundbar, to your TV, and enjoy the rich, immersive sound and 4K picture quality of your game.

The N650 integrates with most Samsung TVs and connects with Plug-and-Play connectivity via wired or wireless connections. You can control both TV and soundbar with a single remote and also fine-tune your sound right from the TV menu. It can also pair with your smartphone via Bluetooth connection and act as your powerful Bluetooth speaker for music streaming.

Just a bit of a downside to this item is that it doesn’t have Wi-Fi compatibility and Alexa features yet. But overall, it will deliver the theater-like feeling we are longing for from a speaker and that our TVs alone cannot give.

Take advantage of the early Prime Day offering of Amazon and grab the Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar now for a fantastic price of $340 instead of $500. With this 30% savings, you can’t miss out.

