Getting yourself the best TVs should not always cost you a hefty amount of money. If you’re looking for great 4K TV deals but are tight on the budget, these 4K TVs under $500 will help you secure a decent TV set without breaking the bank. We’ve found impressive bargains at Best Buy, including these 55-inch 4K TVs from Samsung and TCL, and we listed them here for you to determine which one will suit you best.

Samsung NU6900 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV — $50 Off

Samsung is one of the top makers of quality televisions in the industry, and it also produces some of the more affordable ones. If you want to experience 4K even on a low budget, this Samsung NU6900 55-inch 4K TV is a solid option. It boasts a powerful UHD Engine processor that enhances all your existing HD and full HD content into an even better 4K resolution. It also supports multiple HDR formats, such as HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, so you can play almost all HDR videos in excellent quality no matter what format it is.

With its PurColor feature, you get a million shades of colors that are fine-tuned to produce excellent vibrant images. It can also display deep blacks and rich colors well in all lighting conditions, giving you lifelike details even in the dimmest and brightest scenes. For a complete cinema-like experience, Samsung included two full-range 10 watts speakers with Dolby Digital Plus feature that improves sound clarity and richness.

Don’t miss this exciting deal and get the Samsung NU6900 55-inch 4K TV for only $380, as Best Buy drops a $50 discount from its original price of $430.

TCL 4 Series 55-inch Roku 4K TV — $30 Off

If you want an affordable 4K TV that has access to thousands of streaming channels, then you should pick this TCL 4 Series 55-inch Roku 4K TV instead. It has a built-in Roku smart platform that gives you the key to more than 4,000 streaming channels, with the likes of YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. You’ll get limitless entertainment choices for watching your favorite TV episodes, movies, and games with its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

The TCL 4 Series may not be appealing to some, but with the Roku TV functionality, you’ll gain exceptional features for such a low price. You can snag it now for only $320 instead of $350, and save $30 at Best Buy.

Still not sure which one to buy? You can check out our TV buying guide and other 4K TV deals on our curated deals page for more.

