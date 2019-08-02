Share

4K content is steadily reaching the mainstream level. Plenty of movies and TV shows are being filmed in 4K to give viewers more reasons to have an immersive watching experience. This drives major retailers to compete in cutting prices of 4K TVs to convince you to buy one.

If you are in the market to upgrade your TV, today is a great time to snatch your own as Walmart gives awesome deals on Samsung and Vizio 4K smart TVs. You can get a 25% discount on a 55-inch Samsung 4K smart TV and 31% less on a 65-inch Vizio 4K smart LED TV.

SAMSUNG 55-INCH UN55NU6900 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV – $130 OFF

This Samsung smart TV features a diagonal screen size of 54.5 inches with 2,160P resolution that provides an excellent viewing angle. It boasts a smooth 6cm-thick frame that is great for wall mounting. It is built with multiple ports and connectivity options such as two HDMI and a USB port for its all-around capabilities.

The NU6900 has a powerful UHD Engine that upscales lower-quality content into 4K format. It transforms low-resolution images into a quality picture for awesome viewing pleasure. It has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity that gives you access to streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube.

With its original price of $528, the Samsung 55-inch UN55NU6900 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is already a solid option in terms of 4K display and smart capabilities. What’s even more amazing is Walmart’s 25% discount that makes it much affordable at only $398. So hurry and get yours today.

VIZIO 65-INCH D65X-G4 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV – $218 OFF

If you’re thinking about getting a much larger screen, then the Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV is for you. It is a budget-friendly combo of 4K display, Smart TV apps, high- dynamic range (HDR), and voice control features. The D-Series offers automatic upscaling of HD videos converting it to the best possible quality.

For all your entertainment needs, the D65x-G4 supports 4K Ultra HD contents from Blu-ray movies and 4K-enabled game consoles. Like every Vizio Smart TV, it also has built-in Chromecast for streaming over 100 free channels. It doesn’t require a separate streaming device so you can easily stream your favorite TV programs from apps straight on the TV.

Don’t miss this great chance and take advantage of Walmart’s $218 discount by grabbing the Vizio 65-inch D65X-G4 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for only $480 instead of $698.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.