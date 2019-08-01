Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may be over, but the discounted 4K TV mill that is Dell’s online store is showing no signs of slowing down — the retailer has slashed the price of several must-have 4K Ultra HD televisions from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

Tracking down the best deals is a bit like trying to find Waldo — it’s entirely possible, provided you know what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in; we’ve rounded up all the best 4K TVs on offer, so you don’t have to traipse through the entire catalog.

Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast to bag one. As such, you can rest assured that all of the TVs we’ve featured are the best at their price point, coming with all the smarts you could ever need.

That’s right — we’re looking at crisp, clear 4K screens (and even an OLED, in one instance), spanning from 50 inches up to 65 inches; feature-rich smart software; and multi-format HDR for improved contrast, and thus more vivid detail, to boot.

Need a little more information? Here’s a closer look at them.

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $300

If you’re looking for an affordable ample-sized 4K TV, then look no further than the 50-inch Vizio V-Series — which is now on sale for just $300, down $50 on the usual $350. Granted, that may not seem like the most significant reduction, but it’s still 15% off.

So, what can you expect for $300? A lot, actually. In addition to the 4K screen, there’s a Chromecast baked in under the hood for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, Dolby Vision HDR, and a 4K Upscaler for turning HD content into 4K.

55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $400

The 55-inch Samsung NU6900 is the latest 4K TV on the list, having hit the shelves in at the start of 2019. We know, it’s a little strange it’s in the discount bin — but that’s just a marketing move. For $400, down from $530, you really can’t go wrong.

Like the Vizio, the NU6900 comes equipped with a 4K screen and a 4K Upscaler, though there’s where the similarities end. The Samsung doesn’t have support for Dolby Vision HDR, instead offering HDR10+, as well as Samsung’s own smart software.

To be clear, those aren’t disadvantages: Samsung’s Tizen OS is fantastic, acting as a portal to all the top-tier streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix, and HDR10(+) is the main alternative to Dolby Vision, so there’s no shortage of HDR content out there.

60-inch LG UK6090 4K TV — $500

Those searching for something a tad larger ought to turn their attention to the 60-inch LG UK6090. The subject of a $150 price cut, it’s on sale right now for $550 — a fantastic price to pay for such a sizeable big-brand 4K TV that’s brimming with smarts.

4K screen and fancy HD-to-4K tech aside, the main reason the 60-inch LG UK6090 is worthy of your hard-earned cash is because of its smart software; it’s the most futuristic, intuitive, and straightforward on the market, behind Roku OS of course.

Seriously, even if you’re the least tech-savvy person on the planet, or even in our stratosphere, you’ll have no trouble navigating the LG UK6090. Pair that with a crystal-clear 4K screen and multi-format HDR — headlined by HDR10 — and you have a winner.

65-inch LG B8 OLED 4K TV — $2,300

For customers looking to take things up a notch and experience the absolute best in at-home cinema, meet the 65-inch LG B8. And before you ask: No, the price is not a typo. Quite the opposite, in fact — it’s has a huge $1,000 knocked off the usual $3,300.

An acquired taste craved by tech-fiends and movie buffs alike, the LG B8 is an OLED TV. In a nutshell, that means it’s crammed full of individually-powered LEDs that can be shut off one by one, thus producing deeper contrast levels and therefore more vivid detail.

As you would expect, being a high-end OLED TV, the LG B8 is decked out with all the features we’ve come to expect from a 4K TV, including smart software — in this case, it’s a souped-up build of webOS with Google Assistant baked in — and multi-format HDR.

Let’s talk financing

Fallen in love with a TV that’s a little out of your budget? Dell is offering interest-free 12-month financing on all of the above 4K TVs, so you can put your dream television at the center of your home entertainment setup for as little as $25 per month.

Here’s a breakdown of how that pans out for the above models:

In the market for something a bit different? There are several fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now just waiting to be snapped up, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $280, and a 55-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $550.

