Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Looking to get smarter with a cool smartwatch that tells more than time? The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246. To make things even more exciting, you can qualify to knock off another $50 to bring its price down further with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Digital Trends was able to review the Samsung Galaxy Watch and we’re happy to report that it checks out with a score of 8 out of 10. It comes as no surprise that this timepiece is a worthy contender to the Apple Watch Series 4. If you’re keen on rocking the traditional analog design along with a round watch face, then the Galaxy Watch can win you over right from the get-go. Plus, it also gives you the opportunity to take charge of your style with multiple watch faces and a collection of interchangeable brands to choose from.

See it for what it is, this Samsung Galaxy Watch packs a 1.2-inch screen boasting a 360 x 360 resolution. You wouldn’t have any trouble glancing at your charming wearable under the sun with a Super AMOLED screen protected by Corning’s Gorilla DX+ glass. There is no doubt that this military-grade smartwatch can survive a couple of drops, extreme temperature, change in pressures. Moreover, its water resistance of up to 50 meters should be good enough to take it for a swim but not for scuba diving.

This Galaxy Watch runs on Samsung’s Tizen wearable OS version 4.0 with 768MB of RAM and 1.5GHz processor to boost its battery life. The interface is fluid and speedy for the most part with the option for simple voice commands with Bixby and contactless payments with cash registers that have NFC terminals — or places that support Apple Pay or Google Pay. With Bluetooth connectivity and the integrated speaker/voice mic, smartphone notifications should easily be accessible from your dial as well as playback controls for your music.

Activity tracking surely makes for its primary selling point with the S Health app that provides you accurate metrics geared for any type of activity even when you’re fast asleep. The Galaxy Watch is smart enough to detect a change in activity, monitor your heart rate, and a built-in GPS that accounts for the pace and distance you took during a run. One of its greatest feats is attributed to its 270mAh battery that can last you more than a day or two with a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is a great timepiece that should make your wrist even more attractive with a wide set of functions ready on the dial. Get smarter now and score quite the bargain with Amazon’s 29% price cut.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on the best smartwatches for this month of August, fitness trackers, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

