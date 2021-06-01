  1. Deals
Save an incredible $1,200 with this INSANE Dell Latitude laptop deal

Madness. Insanity. Absurdity. That’s a recurring theme we’re seeing with some of the amazing Dell laptop deals during its weekly sales and early Prime Day promotions. Dell is prepared to drop the prices of its best computers and laptops, so why shouldn’t we be excited? There are some excellent choices for productivity, gaming, work, and casual use.

The latest deal offers a $1,200 discount on Dell’s Latitude 5520 Laptop, which is packing an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor (3.0GHz), 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics with Thunderbolt support. You’ll also get a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class-35 solid-state-drive boosting storage access and transfer speeds — it also speeds up boot times.

Built for work and small business, the Dell Latitude 5520 is sleek, portable, and powerful. Even so, it would be a great laptop for school, all kinds of work, and casual use, if you want the added power.

It has a 15.6-inch FHD non-touch display, running at a resolution  of 1920 x 1080, and protected by an anti-glare coating. It can reach brightness levels up to 250 nits, which is high enough to view outdoors. For wireless connectivity, it includes Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.1 for compatibility with wireless peripherals.

Windows 10 Pro offers the full enterprise experience. Supporting features include ExpressConnect to join the strongest and nearest office access points, ExpressResponse for faster app startups, ExpressCharge, and ExpressSign-in with IR camera, and Windows Hello login functionality. All of these features create a more secure, high-performance computing solution.

Internal hardware includes an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor (3.0GHz, up to 4.8GHz), 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class-35 solid-state drive. The PalmRest has a built-in fingerprint reader, NFC, a contactless SmartCard reader, and Thunderbolt 4 support.

For a limited time, Dell’s Deal of the Week has taken $1,292 off the Latitude 5520, bringing the price down from $2,561 to $1,269. Included with that price is a one-year hardware warranty, which includes on-site and in-home service after a remote diagnosis.

The great deal won’t last very long, so if you’re in the market for a powerful work laptop, you might want to jump on it!

