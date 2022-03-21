Save $439 on the Dell G15 gaming laptop with this new deal

One of the best Dell laptop deals right now is ideally suited for anyone checking out the gaming laptop deals avidly. At the moment, you can buy a Dell G15 gaming laptop from Dell for just $780, representing a considerable savings of $439 on the usual price of $1,219. An ideal gaming machine for those who want to play on the move without breaking the bank, this is a great time to invest. Stock is strictly limited as always with Dell deals, so you’ll need to hit the buy button fast so you don’t miss out. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price.

Remember — Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and it’s certainly reflected with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. While it might not compete as strongly against the very best gaming laptops, it’s more than worth your time at this price range. For your money, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of memory. While we’d have liked to have seen 16GB of memory, we’re delighted that the Dell G15 gaming laptop has a huge 512GB of SSD storage which is more than enough for storing multiple games at once without a problem. In addition, the Dell G15 gaming laptop also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which is more than competent enough for playing the latest games.

Elsewhere, you also get the benefit of a great display. The Dell G15 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD display with 250 nits of brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and narrow borders. Other features include an Alienware-inspired thermal design that incorporates a dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the G15 so you get optimal cooling. It also utilizes Alienware’s Game Shift technology so you can give yourself a turbo boost of power as needed. Also, dual speakers with nahimic 3D audio ensure you can hear every enemy coming around a corner without a problem.

Well designed in many ways, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is ordinarily priced at $1,219 but right now, it’s down to just $780 at Dell. If you’ve been keen to buy a gaming laptop for a while but didn’t want to spend too much, this is the device for you. You’ll really appreciate its many neat features and well-paired hardware.

