This 50-inch 4K TV is ONLY $200 for Memorial Day — seriously!

With Memorial Day sales now online, it’s a great time to invest in upgrades for your home theater setup, as this year’s Memorial Day TV deals come in a wide range of sizes and prices. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to buy a massive screen for cheap, you should take a look at Walmart’s offer for this 50-inch Sceptre 4K TV that reduces its price by $80 to $200, from its original price of $280, for a deal that might be too good for you to ignore.

The Sceptre U515CV-U is equipped with a 50-inch LED display with 4K UHD resolution, for sharper contrasts, rich colors, and crisp images that will help you better appreciate the content that you’re watching. The 4K TV also features MEMC 120 technology, which ensures smooth sequences for your sports programs, action movies, and video games.

The 4K TV comes with three HDMI ports, so you can connect three devices at the same time for seamless switching between them, and a USB port that will let you display pictures as a slideshow on the screen and play your favorite music from a flash drive. The Sceptre U515CV-U also supports Mobile High-Definition Link technology, which will let you easily stream content from compatible smartphones and tablets to the 4K TV’s screen.

However, the Sceptre U515CV-U, unlike Digital Trends’ best TVs for 2021, is not a smart TV, which means that you’ll need to purchase a streaming device such as a Roku in order to access streaming services such as Netflix. Connecting a streaming device to the TV will let you gain access to even more 4K content to watch so that you can maximize the capabilities of its display.

If you want to buy a massive TV for your living room with a discount, you should take advantage of Walmart’s Memorial Day deal for this 50-inch Sceptre 4K TV. The Sceptre U515CV-U is available at $80 off, lowering its price to just $200 from its original price of $280. Stocks of the 4K TV are limited though, so you better hurry if you don’t want to be left out. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

