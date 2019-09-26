Amazon cuts a huge $95 off these Sennheiser HD1 in-ear wireless headphones

For Sennheiser, sound quality is paramount. Regardless of what the company offers, from headphones to earbuds, you can count on your ears being elated by the quality of the sound. That, plus the company has a knack for making its audio products look spectacular to boot. One of Sennheiser’s best offerings is the HD1 in-ear wireless headphones. This comfy pair of neckband-style earbuds is available on Amazon for a massive $95 off. Get them for just $104 instead of their normal retail price of $200.

The Sennheiser HD1 in-ear wireless headphones are ideal for people who want their music on the go but don’t want to be hampered by a bulky pair of headphones. The earbuds are ergonomically angled to fit the ears snugly and securely and offer passive noise cancellation. In fact, they’re so effective at eliminating ambient noises that once you have them on, you’ll have difficulty hearing a person even without music playing. The design is very business-like, with the neckband clad in black sheepskin Nappa leather with Ferrari-red stitching. Although the leather is a welcome touch of luxury, we kind of wished that they’re made of sweatproof material as banded wireless in-ears are great for working out.

All the buttons and inputs can be found on the left segment of the band, including the power button, an LED indicator for pairing and power status, volume control keys, a multifunction button for pausing/playing music and answering calls, and a MicroUSB charging port. They come with their own molded travel case, four sets of rubber tips, a charging cable, and an instruction manual.

To connect the earbuds to your phone via Bluetooth, you must press and hold the power button until the LED flashes blue and red, after which you can select the device on your phone’s pairing list.

Oftentimes with wireless earbuds, the bass lacks oomph. Not with the Sennheiser HD1. Kick drums and beat drops sound full-bodied and strong. Mids and highs are also equally great, with acoustic songs sounding heavenly and crystal clear. Honestly, whatever genre you want to play will be an absolute joy to listen to with these earbuds. These are accurate headphones, but rather than making music sound boring and flat, everything gets an added touch of color and fun.

Battery life is respectable at 10 hours tops, and Sennheiser had equipped these earbuds with fast-charging technology that will allow you to charge them fully in just 1.5 hours.

The Sennheiser HD1 in-ear wireless headphones offer superb sound with punchy bass, excellent passive noise isolation, and decent battery life. If only they were workout friendly, they’d be perfect. Get them for 48% off on Amazon today.

