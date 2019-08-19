Deals

Enjoy your movie in peace with Sennheiser’s RS 165, now only $135 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
sennheiser rs 165 rf headphone system amazon deal wireless

Watching movies on a big 4K screen sure is a satisfying experience, but having to listen at a low volume so you don’t bother your housemates or neighbors? Not so much. A good pair of wireless headphones suitable for a home audio and theater setup — such as Sennheiser’s RS 165 RF Wireless Headphone System — should do the trick. This model normally rings in at $220, but a booming 39% discount on Amazon lets you have it for only $135.

From sound quality and comfort to range and latency, the Sennheiser RS 165 hits all the right marks in digital wireless home entertainment. With these headphones in your home, you get to enjoy your music, movies, and TV programs without having to worry about distracting or being disrupted by others around you.

This RF (radio frequency) headphone system connects to a multi-purpose base transmitter that is directly wired to a TV or other output device. It eliminates a lot of latency and syncing issues that are commonly found in Bluetooth headphones. An easy-charge cradle, the stand also makes a nice place to hang up the headphones after finishing an episode of your favorite Netflix series or watching a movie. Wireless audio transmission is good and can deliver a range of up to 30 meters.

Sennheiser has a stellar reputation for its vibrant and detailed sound reproduction, and the same can be expected with the RS 165. Its closed, circumaural design helps reduce background noise and does not leak much sound even when listening at higher volumes. There’s also a bass boost listening mode for added power to the audio. The headband is adjustable and the ear cups are cushioned, providing exceptional comfort that you can rely on during long binge-watching sessions.

The Sennheiser RS 165 RF Wireless Headphone System doesn’t have as many ports which somehow hinders its versatility, but if you’re using it strictly for your TV or audio setup, its 1/8 auxiliary input (compatible with a regular audio cable) should be enough. Order this headphone system today for a discounted price of $135 and indulge yourself in a private and peaceful viewing experience.

Looking for more savings? Browse through our curated deals page for amazing discounts on noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, and other audio devices. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

