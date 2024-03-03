 Skip to main content
One of Samsung’s best surround sound system is 56% off right now

2023 Samsung HW-Q900C soundbar.
Having a high-end soundbar that provides you with a solid surround sound experience can make a big difference when it comes to enjoying whatever you’re watching or playing. Even better, systems like the Samsung HW-Q900C let you enjoy your music on a consumer-grade high-fidelity system without having to turn your TV on, which is pretty excellent. Unfortunately, all that quality doesn’t come cheap; with an MSRP of $1,397, the Samsung HW-Q900C is quite pricey. That’s where this deal from Woot comes in, letting you grab a completely new Samsung HW-Q900C sound system for just $618, which is a whopping 56% off the original price, making it well worth grabbing.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q900C 7.1.2ch Soundsystem

The Samsung HW-Q900C is only a couple of steps down from the Samsung HW-Q990B, which is itself a pretty excellent surround sound system, so you’re in the company of something pretty great. More specifically, the Samsung HW-Q900C has quite a lot of channels for you to work with, 7.1.2ch, in fact, and if you aren’t familiar with what that means, be sure to check out our ultimate surround sound guide. Long story short, though, you get seven main audio channels to work with, a subwoofer for the deep bass, and two overhead speakers, which in this case are actually just two upward-facing speakers in the soundbar itself, which is pretty nifty.

Another great thing about the Samsung HW-Q900C is the synergy with Samsung TVs using Q-Symphony, which is essentially a fancy way of saying that the TV speakers and the soundbar work together to add another set of speakers and make the surround sound even more immersive. Another great feature is the Spacefit Sound Pro, which automatically calibrates and adjusts the sound to the specific space you put the soundbar in, something that can be a pain to do manually and is often ignored. Also, if you have issues hearing people talk in movies and shows, then you’ll like AVA or Active Voice Analyzer, which helps make the voices sound clearer by breaking up room noise.

There is a lot to love about the Samsung HW-Q900C, and with so many features to go over we barely have the time, it’s well worth grabbing. As such, be sure to take advantage of this Woot sale that brings the price down to $618 from $1,397 before the deal runs out. Or alternatively, you could check out some other excellent soundbar deals.

