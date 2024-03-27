 Skip to main content
One of LG’s best surround sound systems is $800 off today

Aaron Mamiit
LG S95QR soundbar seen in front of a TV.
When you go for soundbar deals, you should consider getting something beyond the basic device as there are also discounts on complete surround sound systems like the LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar. From its original price of $1,500, it’s down more than half to just $700 following an $800 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this amazing bargain, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar

The numbers in the name of the LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar are explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar — it comes with nine surround channels, one low-frequency effects channel for its subwoofer, and five height channels that enable Dolby Atmos surround sound. The soundbar is easy to set up, and you can use HDMI ARC or eARC to connect it to your TV among other options. You can even pair your mobile devices to the soundbar using Bluetooth, for another way of listening to your playlists of watching videos.

The LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar is compatible with digital assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, so you can integrate it into your network of smart home devices. The soundbar also features AI Room Calibration Pro that takes your room’s measurements and adjusts the soundbar’s settings accordingly, and an enhanced gaming experience if you connect your console through an HDMI cable. Physically, the LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar is fairly wide at 47 inches, but it maintains a low profile because its height is only 2.5 inches, so you can easily find a spot for it below your TV.

The LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar may be the missing piece that you need for your home theater setup, and the good news is that you can get it for an affordable price of $700 from Best Buy. That’s $800 in savings on its original price of $1,500, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the transaction because the discount may no longer be around tomorrow. If you want to make sure that you secure your own LG S95QR 9.1.5-channel soundbar for less than half-price, you should proceed with your purchase immediately.

