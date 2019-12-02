Not everyone has ditched traditional headphones for those of the true wireless variety, and if you’re that person, Best Buy has a killer deal for Cyber Monday. Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 wireless headphones are $50 off for the day. Normally $100, this 50 percent discount makes for nigh-unbeatable value and it’s easily one of Best Buy’s most exciting Cyber Monday deals.

Skullcandy made its name mostly on affordable wired earbuds and headphones, but products like the Hesh 3 showcase their engineering versatility. This over-ear pair has a minimalist design featuring pill-shaped ear cups with big volume and power buttons. They twist and fold into a collapsed position for travel. These headphones are well-reviewed, with many swearing by the comfort offered by the memory foam padding on the cups and headband. The shade-on-shade finish uses a mix of reflective and matte plastic for a subtle style that looks swell with any outfit.

With 40mm drivers and a 20hz to 20khz frequency response, the Skullcandy Hesh 3 push well-balanced sound. Reviewers gushed over a punchy bass that isn’t overpowering and doesn’t get too muddy on the lower end, all the while pushing through crisp highs and mids. The memory foam cups do a decent job isolating sound despite missing active noise cancelation. Impressively, Skullcandy offers 22 hours of battery life while promising fast charging times. You can get up to four hours of playback on ten minutes of charging. Considering it takes just one full hour to charge fully, you shouldn’t find it difficult to keep the music flowing. Don’t forget that these can be used for calls thanks to an embedded microphone.

Should you buy the Skullcandy Hesh 3?

If $50 is all you have to spend, the Skullcandy Hesh 3 are the best headphones you can buy this Cyber Monday. It’s already a competitive product at its normal price, hanging in there with entry-level options from top brands like Sony and Sennheiser, and it’ll easily beat any of the cheap headphones we like.

Need noise cancelation? Your next best bet are the Sony WH-CH700N from Best Buy, which include better battery life and AI-enhanced audio tech from one of the best names in the space. Stay tuned as more juicy deals on headphones are sure to surface all throughout Cyber Monday. Don’t forget to check our list of the best headphones to ensure you’re covering all bases before ordering.

