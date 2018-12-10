This one-day Skullcandy sale gets you wireless earbuds for under $30

Digital Trends
Headphones are one of the most sought-after gifts during the holiday season. Nearly everyone with a pair of working ears is on the hunt for a decent pair of affordable headphones this time of year, which is why this sitewide sale from Skullcandy is so tempting. Today only, you can save 40 percent on wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and classic earbuds direct from the Skullcandy website. This one-day Green Monday sale makes it the perfect time to pick up a pair of great headphones for a great price and have it arrive before Christmas.

If you’re trying to avoid spending hundreds of dollars on Apple AirPods, Beats, or Bose headphones as Christmas presents this year, this Skullcandy last-minute sale is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Best Wireless Earbuds Deals

Ink’d Wireless Earbuds — $30

skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale ink d

In-ear wireless earbuds come in two different types. There’s truly wireless earbuds and wireless earbuds with wires still attached. Though the Ink’d Wireless Earbuds aren’t truly wireless, that just means they come with some extra features you won’t find from Apple AirPods or something similar. With these lightweight headphones, you get 8 hours of battery life, which is actually 3 hours more than AirPods. They also support hands-free calling and volume control with easy-to-use buttons attached to the headphones themselves.

Normally priced at $50, you can pick up these Bluetooth earbuds for $30 after a $20 discount.

Jib Wireless Earbuds — $21

skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale jib

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds without all the bells and whistles, this fairly basic model should do the trick. Just because they are affordable, however, doesn’t mean they aren’t still a pretty good pair of Bluetooth headphones. These Skullcandy earbuds offer up to 6 hours of play ingtime, a built-in microphone, and one-touch call and track control. You also get a two-year warranty when you buy directly from the Skullcandy website.

Normally priced at $35, you can pick up the Jib Wireless in-ear buds for just $21.

Method BT Sport Earbuds — $36

skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale method bt

One of the best things about wireless earbuds, other than the Bluetooth connectivity, is that they’re great for workouts. Unlike some of the other options on this list, these headphones are sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. They also come with a – hour battery life, so you can continue to listen to your music well after your workout without having to worry about recharging them. With the added benefit of a sweet noise-isolating fit, they will also help block out outside noises when you’re trying to focus.

Normally priced at $60, Method wireless sports headphones are down to just $36 after a $24 discount from Skullcandy.

Best Over-ear Headphones Deals

Venue Active Noise-canceling Wireless Headphones — $130

skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale noise canceling

There are a lot of different reasons to buy headphones, but your the main reason is to block out outside noise, you’ll need a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones. With active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, and 24 hours of battery life, the Venue over-ear headphones from Skullcandy may be just what you’rs looking for. They also come with Rapid Charge, which is a feature that enables you to recharge your device and get back to your music as fast as possible.

Normally priced at $180, these noise-canceling headphones are on sale for just $130 right now. You can also get a free Stash portable power bank with this item when you purchase it from the Skullcandy website.

Crusher Wireless Immersive Bass Headphones — $90

skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale crusher

Do you like feeling that glorious bass melt into your soul? With this affordable pair of over-ear Skullcandy headphones, you can get that feeling for less than $100. With Bluetooth connectivity, 40 hours of battery life, and adjustable sensory bass, you get full control of your music for longer than any of the other models on this list. It also comes with the added benefit of Rapid Charge, which means if you charge these wireless headphones for just 10 minutes, you get 3 hours of playback time.

Normally priced at $150, these noise-canceling headphones are on sale for just $90 right now. You can also get a free Stash portable power bank with this item when you purchase it from the Skullcandy website.

Hesh 3 Wireless Over-ear Headphones — $60

skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale hesh

Over-ear wireless headphones are great for sound, but they aren’t always the best option for travel, which is what makes this particular pair of wireless headphones so tempting. Though they come with an impressive 22-hour battery life, wireless calling capabilities, and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s the collapsible design that really takes the cake. When you’re done using these headphones, you can simply collapse each ear and fit it easily into any backpack or tote.

Normally priced at $100, you can pick up these Skullcandy headphones for just $60 right now after a 40-percent discount.

