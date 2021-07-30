  1. Deals
Here’s how you can sign up for Sling TV for free right now

By

If you’re ready to cut the cord, going full-streaming is the best option. You’ll want to keep an eye on the latest smart entertainment and streaming devices, too, or even Roku deals for one of the best plug-and-play smart home systems around.

Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, all those services are great but what if you want access to live TV? You can opt for a Sling subscription, or if you’re on the fence, you can give Sling Free a try. You get free access to thousands of movies and TV shows, and you don’t need a credit card, nor do you need to register. Check it out!

Sling now offers the Sling Free service, which is really no different than the premium subscription in regards to what you can watch. You get virtually the same experience with access to thousands of movies and TV shows. There’s no charge, no need to enter your payment information, and you don’t have to register — unless you want to.

At any time while using the service if you decide you do want to sign up for a subscription, or you want to take advantage of one of the upgrade packages, you can do just that. The point is you are under no obligation and it’s totally up to you. You won’t ever lose access to the free content available either. Some great shows in the lineup include American Dad, Chopped, Guy’s Grocery Games, Unsolved Mysteries, and much much more. There are a ton of hit movies, too, and even more if you subscribe later.

Normally about $35 to $50 a month, depending on the plan you choose and the number of devices you want to authorize, Sling TV Free is completely free to watch, use, and stream. You don’t get any DVR storage with the free model though, so you can’t save any shows or movies to watch later. It’s all live. You can, however, watch on a variety of devices, including your laptop, phone, or computer.

