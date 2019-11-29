It’s game time, people! Black Friday is here and we’re saving you every dollar we can — this time on a new smartphone.

We rounded up all of our favorite Black Friday deals in our best smartphone deals post, and some cheaper alternatives in our best smartphones under $400 piece, but it’s time to really make those dollars work for you in the sub-$200 space!

Getting a phone under $200 does not mean you have to get something you won’t love — especially on Black Friday. Smartphones in this price range have become more and more value-stuffed, and depending on what you use your device for, you can get a phone that does everything you need, and you can even get a better camera than you might think. You don’t have to opt for the newest model phone to get the same features you expect your smartphone to have.

Many of your favorite phone brands are going for $200 or under, including the iPhone 6S. This iPhone had record-breaking launch sales when it debuted in 2015. The iPhone 6S was a huge advancement after the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4, making it a revolutionary piece of technology that is still relevant today. In fact, the iPhone 6’s enduring popularity led to it being quietly reintroduced to the market in 2017 after being temporarily discontinued and excluded from online iOS retailers.

There’s also the Motorola Moto G6 and G7. You can get both models for under $200 for Black Friday. Motorola’s Moto G6 is a competent smartphone with acceptable performance, decent power, and capable cameras. Step up a generation to the Moto G7, and you get a 6.2-inch display with a 2,270 x 1,080-pixel resolution, as well as a dual-lens camera and a couple gesture shortcuts.

The LG Stylo 5 smartphone is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option while still getting some pretty impressive smartphone specs. The LG Stylo 5 offers decent performance, Alexa compatibility, a fantastic digital pen, and incredible battery life.

Then there’s the Sony Xperia 10, which has a pair of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses, the latter of which is a depth sensor for portrait shots.

Here are the best Black Friday deals on these smartphones, all for under $200.

Black Friday smartphone deals for $200 right now

