Deals

Best Black Friday 2019 smartphone deals under $200

By

It’s game time, people! Black Friday is here and we’re saving you every dollar we can — this time on a new smartphone.

We rounded up all of our favorite Black Friday deals in our best smartphone deals post, and some cheaper alternatives in our best smartphones under $400 piece, but it’s time to really make those dollars work for you in the sub-$200 space!

Getting a phone under $200 does not mean you have to get something you won’t love — especially on Black Friday. Smartphones in this price range have become more and more value-stuffed, and depending on what you use your device for, you can get a phone that does everything you need, and you can even get a better camera than you might think. You don’t have to opt for the newest model phone to get the same features you expect your smartphone to have.

Many of your favorite phone brands are going for $200 or under, including the iPhone 6S. This iPhone had record-breaking launch sales when it debuted in 2015. The iPhone 6S was a huge advancement after the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4, making it a revolutionary piece of technology that is still relevant today. In fact, the iPhone 6’s enduring popularity led to it being quietly reintroduced to the market in 2017 after being temporarily discontinued and excluded from online iOS retailers.

There’s also the Motorola Moto G6 and G7. You can get both models for under $200 for Black Friday. Motorola’s Moto G6 is a competent smartphone with acceptable performance, decent power, and capable cameras. Step up a generation to the Moto G7, and you get a 6.2-inch display with a 2,270 x 1,080-pixel resolution, as well as a dual-lens camera and a couple gesture shortcuts.

The LG Stylo 5 smartphone is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option while still getting some pretty impressive smartphone specs. The LG Stylo 5 offers decent performance, Alexa compatibility, a fantastic digital pen, and incredible battery life.

Then there’s the Sony Xperia 10, which has a pair of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses, the latter of which is a depth sensor for portrait shots.

Here are the best Black Friday deals on these smartphones, all for under $200.

Black Friday smartphone deals for $200 right now

Total Wireless Apple iPhone 6S Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone

$150 $400
Expires soon
The oldest of Apple's iPhones to have the latest iOS 13 update, the iPhone 6S Plus could be worth considering if your budget simply won't stretch any further and you have your heart set on an iPhone.
Buy at Walmart

Motorola G6 - Black, 64GB (Unlocked)

$160 $320
Expires soon
Motorola's Moto G6 was incredible value when it launched, which makes it even more of a steal at this discounted price. You get a sprawling 5.7-inch Full HD screen, making it all the phone you need.
Buy at Amazon

Total Wireless Apple iPhone 6S Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone

$150 $400
Expires soon
The oldest of Apple's iPhones to have the latest iOS 13 update, the iPhone 6S Plus could be worth considering if your budget simply won't stretch any further and you have your heart set on an iPhone.
Buy at Walmart

Straight Talk LG Stylo 5 Smartphone

$100 $200
Expires soon
With a 6.2-inch screen, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage this a budget phone worth considering. It also has a stylus and a 13-megapixel main camera, with a 5MP selfie camera.
Buy at Walmart

Sony Xperia 10 64GB Smartphone, Unlocked

$170 $350
Expires soon
Sony's budget phones are not the best, but this one sports a great display with an unusual 21:9 aspect ratio making it much taller than your average phone and perfect for watching movies.
Buy at B&H Photo

Motorola Moto G7 with 64GB Memory, Unlocked Smartphone

$150 $300
Expires soon
Motorola turns out some of the best budget phones you can buy and the Moto G7 is a shining example with a large, 6.2-inch screen, dual-lens camera, and plenty of storage.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday iPhone deals still available: The lowest prices on Apple’s smartphones

common iphone 11 pro problems and how to fix them feature image

Best Black Friday smartphone deals under $400: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more! [Updated]

iPhone 8 launch best iphone 8 screen protectors

The best smartwatches for 2019

apple watch series 5 review 2 face

The best Apple iPhone deals for November 2019

best iphone deals 2019

Optoma’s crazy-affordable UHD50 4K projector is even cheaper for Black Friday

Optoma UHD50 Projector full

Amazon marks down Segway’s e-scooter and hoverboard for Black Friday

segway hoverboard scooter black friday deals amazon smart s

Best Cyber Monday TV Deals 2019: LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio

Best Black Friday Fitness Deals 2019: Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Theragun deals