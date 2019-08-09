Share

Big 4K TVs are an excellent way to enjoy a cinematic experience in your home, but they don’t always come with powerful audio. Fortunately, there are a variety of soundbars available that can bring your music, movies, TV shows, and games to life. A great option is the Sony HT-MT300 Mini Soundbar System which is currently on sale on Amazon for only $248 – a cool 29% off its usual $348 price tag.

This audio system includes a mini soundbar and a wireless subwoofer that promise amazing sound quality and optimal bass. Whether you’re watching a suspenseful series, an action movie, or a concert, you’ll feel as if you’re in your own personal theater. Of course, you might want to upgrade to this discounted Samsung smart TV to improve the experience as well.

The Sony HT-MT300 soundbar is equipped with an S-Force Pro Front Surround technology that reproduces a virtual surround acoustic field through its two front speakers. Combined with a powerful wireless subwoofer, it can deliver a living room-filling sound with heart-pounding bass. From dramatic dialogues to a thrilling car chase, you’ll hear everything in superb clarity and feel like you are part of the scene.

With a compact and neutral design, this audio system will blend in nicely with any room aesthetic. The soundbar is slim enough to fit in virtually anywhere; you can even place it in front of the TV without blocking the screen. Its subwoofer has a two-way configuration, which lets you set it up vertically beside your entertainment console or horizontally under the sofa. A convenient Sofa Mode optimizes bass frequencies and prevents sound loss from sofa cushions.

Connecting your devices to the soundbar is a breeze. There are optical, digital, and analog outputs as well as a USB port for direct connectivity. NFC and Bluetooth pairing is also available, allowing you to stream your favorite tunes directly from your smartphone or tablet. You may opt to download the Sony Music Center app for easy streaming, settings navigation, and playback control.

Take your music and movie watching experience to new heights by getting your hands on a no-frills audio device such as the Sony HT-MT300 Mini Soundbar System. Both the black and white versions are available on Amazon for a discounted price of $248. Grab yours today while in stock.

