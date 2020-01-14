These Sony noise-canceling headphones are discounted for up to a massive 53% off

Whether it be a crying toddler on a flight, loud conversations in a coffee shop, or a creaking component inside public transport, the everyday hubbub can be annoying to deal with especially when you’re trying to focus or unwind. Not when you have the right pair of noise-canceling headphones, though. This type of device acts as a mute switch for the outside world, preventing unwanted noise from marring your listening experience.

Sony is a reputable brand known for its lineup of great noise-canceling headphones. We scoured Amazon and Walmart and found two models that are currently discounted for up to a massive 53% off – the Sony WH-H900N and the Sony WH-XB900N. Jump on these headphone deals now and score up to $185 in savings.

Sony WH-H900N – $165 ($185 off)

The WH-H900N allow you to modify your listening experience to suit the environment you’re in. Sony gave it a digital noise-canceling feature that can efficiently block out any unwanted sound, from the roar of traffic to the hum of engines. If you don’t want everything cut off, you can simply activate the Ambient Sound mode to let essential sound come in and keep you aware of what’s happening around you even when your music is playing. There’s also a Quick Attention mode that softens the music and makes the outside sound louder, making it perfect for times when you need to have a quick conversation.

Sony has a solid reputation for integrating the best sound technology in its headphones, and it shows in the WH-H900N. Everything is fine-tuned – from signal to speaker – to deliver high-resolution audio quality, making it seem like the artist is performing right in front of you. The headphones are outfitted with an audiophile-grade Bluetooth codec called LDAC which can transmit more data than conventional Bluetooth connections, plus a Digital Sound Enhancement (DSEE) HS which effectively restores the high-range sound lost in compression. All these features combine to bring your favorite tunes to a whole new level, and with the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can further personalize sound quality and profile through a range of surround sound presets.

Boasting a light and comfortable profile combined with 28 hours of battery life, these Sony noise-canceling headphones won’t weigh you down even when listening for long hours. The earcups are built with simple touch controls for the quick taking of phone calls, skipping of tracks, and activation of your virtual assistant.

Rock out with your music without having to suffer from annoying noise and wires by getting your hands on the Sony WH-H900N. You can pick up this pair for only $165, or 53% below the standard price from Amazon. Purchase includes a carrying pouch, audio cable, and charging cable.

Sony WH-XB900N – $198 ($50 off)

If you want to beef up your listening experience with solid bass, the WH-XB900N might just tick all the boxes for you. This model combines the power of silence and bass to deliver a completely immersive listening experience. Their noise-canceling technology ensures that you hear every note, tune, word, and detail with amazing clarity no matter how loud the environment you’re in. The Extra bass feature, on the other hand, significantly improves low-end frequencies to lift your favorite tracks with heart-pounding rhythm. You can also fine-tune sound levels and ambient sound settings through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

With in-ear controls, these Sony noise-canceling headphones let you adjust settings quickly. If you want to activate your phone’s voice assistant, you can easily do so by touching the right earcup. Want to accept or terminate incoming calls? Simply press the phone button. Other buttons covering control for your music are present as well, such as changing tracks or turning the volume up and down. The WH-XB900N connect completely wirelessly through Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) technology.

The WH-XB900N also shine in the areas of portability and wearability. Their plastic construction makes them fairly light yet durable, while their foldable frame design allows for easy storage and packing. The adjustable headband and padded ear cups, on the other hand, promise comfort even during long hours of wear.

Don’t let mediocre sound, outside noise, and wires stop you from achieving a superb listening experience. Order this pair now on Walmart at a discounted price of $198. The deal is further sweetened with the inclusion of a hard-shell carry case and a headphone stand.

