The Cyber Monday TV deals are here, and Sony TV Cyber Monday deals are among today’s best offerings. We’re seeing huge markdowns on everything from midsized televisions to big-screen TVs and even a next-gen OLED model, so whatever you’re looking for, the best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals are sure to have something that’s the perfect fit for your home theater — and your budget.

The best Cyber Monday deals aren’t likely to last long, though, with ongoing supply chain backlogs threatening to stretch available inventory a bit tight this holiday shopping season. If you’re in the market for a new TV from one of the best names in the game, now’s the time to shop, and we can give you an edge over other early bargain hunters with this handpicked roundup of the best Cyber Monday Sony TV deals you can buy online right now.

Today’s best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals

Sony 55-Inch X80J Series 4K Google TV — $600, was $800

Sony 65-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $1,000, was $1,200

Sony 75-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $1,300, was $1,600

Sony 55-Inch Bravia XR A80J Series 4K OLED Google TV — $1,400, was $1,800

Sony 85-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV– $2,000, was $2,500

Sony 55-Inch X80J Series 4K Google TV — $600, was $800

Why buy

Google TV provides easy on-demand access to all the popular streaming apps and platforms

Included voice remote allows for hands-free control

Features Google Assistant and works with Amazon Alexa

A fantastic value for a modern, feature-rich 4K smart TV

If you want something in the 55-inch size category, perhaps for a larger bedroom, midsized family room, or similar space, then this X80J Series model is the cheapest pick from among all the Cyber Monday 4K TV deals on offer right now. The 55-inch Sony X80J Series television features Google TV software for streaming content from all your favorite services (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many others), as well as Google Assistant for easy voice control and smart home integration. It supports Amazon Alexa, too, if you have an Alexa-based smart home ecosystem. HDR and Dolby Vision also ensure that, even if it’s not a “big-screen” TV, the Sony X80J Series television delivers a great picture and a cinematic home theater experience — all for a fantastic price.

Sony 65-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $1,000, was $1,200

Why buy

65 inches is the sweet spot in size

Google TV software has everything you need for streaming

Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa A.I.

Included voice remote offers convenient hands-free control over the TV and other connected devices

A 65-inch TV is arguably the sweet spot in terms of price and size if 55 inches is a tad too small for your home theater space. The Sony X85J Series has everything we want to see in a TV of this size class: The Google TV OS is a great software interface for streaming all of your favorite live and on-demand content, while Sony touches like Triluminos Pro Color and Motionflow XR bring your entertainment to life with improved color accuracy and a smoother picture in contrast to cheaper LED-paneled TVs. The 4K HDR X1 processor can also upscale your older media, allowing you to enjoy legacy HD content on a new TV without it looking blurry and pixelated. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well, and the included voice remote lets you control your media, as well as other connected smart home devices.

Sony 75-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $1,300, was $1,600

Why buy

A great size for larger home theater systems

Picture-enhancing technologies deliver a cinematic experience

Google TV software with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility

Dedicated Bravia Game Mode with 120Hz output

Looking for a truly big 4K Ultra HD TV? This Sony television, another member of the X85J Series, is a great size for a larger home theater system and offers all the features you’ll want to look for from the maker of some of the best TVs on the market in 2021 (we included Sony on that list twice for a reason). It has all the same image-enhancing technologies of its smaller siblings — vibrant Triluminos Pro color output, Motionflow XR picture smoothing during fast-paced scenes, 4K X-Reality Pro upscaling for legacy media content, and Dolby Vision with HDR — along with the Google TV streaming software and convenient hands-free voice remote. HDMI 2.1 connectivity and the dedicated Bravia Game Mode with 120Hz output also make this a great plus-sized TV for gaming.

Sony 55-Inch Bravia XR A80J Series 4K OLED Google TV — $1,400, was $1,800

Why buy

OLED panel delivers the most vibrant color accuracy and deepest contrast available on consumer-grade TVs

Wide viewing angles don’t force you to sit directly in front of the TV

Comes with Google Assistant and voice remote, and works with Alexa devices for enhanced smart home integration

Fantastic sound quality with built-in subwoofers

Sony has cemented itself as one of the best TV brands largely due to its great display technology. Even its standard LED panels are a cut above the competition, but the Sony A80J OLED TV is nothing short of impeccable. We stated in our review that along with unbeaten picture quality, the Sony A80J delivers superb sound quality thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ feature (which essentially turns the entire TV into a speaker, rather than having simple stereo drivers on the left and right). Where this OLED TV really shines, however, is with its panel. Unlike LED and QLED technologies, OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, has no backlighting. Instead, the picture is comprised of individually lit particles. The result? Nearly perfect colors and true contrast the likes of which no LED or QLED panel can replicate. It’s something you simply have to see for yourself, and with these Sony TV Cyber Monday deals, now’s the perfect time to take the plunge.

Sony 85-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV– $2,000, was $2,500

Why buy

85-inch size is ideal for serious home theater enthusiasts who want one of the biggest TVs money can buy

Great picture quality thanks to Sony’s enhanced LED panel technology

Google TV software and included voice remote make streaming a breeze

Features built-in Google Assistant and is compatible with Amazon Alexa devices

If you came here looking for the biggest of the best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals, then here you go. It doesn’t get much bigger than the 85-inch Sony X85J television, which is one of the best Sony TV deals for anyone who wants one of the biggest consumer-grade units that money can buy. You know you’re getting an immersive, cinematic experience right in the comfort of your own home with Sony’s industry-leading LED panel technology, along with the excellent Google TV streaming software we’ve already highlighted. Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth also give you multiple options for connectivity, and you’ve got plenty of hookups for media players and gaming consoles with four HDMI ports. Hook this TV up to an A/V receiver and surround sound system (or even just one of the best soundbars) and enjoy the movie theater experience on your couch.

When do these Sony TV Cyber Monday deals end?

Cyber Monday deals technically end at midnight, but we advise you not to wait until then. Incredible Sony TV Cyber Monday deals like these don’t last long. There’s a possibility the stock runs out sooner or the retailer ends the offer. A recent Adobe Analytics report confirms what we’ve all been noticing: Retailers have been forced by shortages to post out of stock alerts 124% more this year than pre-pandemic. So we recommend snagging the deal you want while you still have the chance.

