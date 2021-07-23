Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals for July 2021

It’s no secret the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are among the most powerful and popular on the market. As our reviewer wrote in the Digital Trends Sony WH-1000XM4 review, “Though not exactly affordable, the WH-1000XM4 sit at the top of the wireless headphone market, and they’re worth every penny.” If you’re searching for the best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals, we have scoured the online marketplaces to find the best sales available today.

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals today

What is the difference between the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3?

If you crave a set of WH-1000XM4 headphones but can’t spring for the cost, even with the best available deals, why not consider the previous model, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. Prior to the WH-1000XM4’s introduction, the WH-1000XM3’s ruled the category. In the Digital Trends’ Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones review, we said, “You can’t buy a better pair of wireless, noise-canceling headphones.” So the XM3’s title passed to the next generation when the WH-1000XM4s debuted, but the savings you can realize buying the previous generation electronics holds true in this case as well.

So you can save money, but what do you give up if you buy Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones instead of the newer WH-1000SM4 model? The differences between the two generations are notable, but even our expert reviewer wrote he found it hard to tell the differences in noise cancelation and sound quality, two of the most important reasons to buy high-quality headphones. Battery life is the same with both models, 30 hours with noise cancellation and 38 hours without.

The ear cushions are just a bit plusher on the WH-1000XM4 headphones than the earlier model. Sony also tweaked a few design and finish details. One notable difference between the two is more advanced Bluetooth with the newer generation than the former. The new model supports Bluetooth Multipoint to stay paired with two devices simultaneously — a nice feature, but one that may not matter to you.

The greatest difference today between the Sony WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000SM4 headphones is price — you can often find a $50 to $100 difference between the two models. Unless you are adamant about having the latest and greatest, you can save with the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones.

Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives

As much as Digital Trends reviewers totally love the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, there are other admirable choices. Our audio experts track the models and prices for Beats headphone deals, Bose headphone deals, and Powerbeats Pro deals, for example.

Bose headphones excel in sound quality and for that reason are the favored brand of many audio experts. Bose is also known worldwide for its noise-cancellation technology. Bose headphones are costly, so finding good deals matters.

It’s hard to talk about Beats and Powerbeats headphones separately as they share origin, design features, and audio performance quality. Beats headphones aren’t just on trend, the Beats by Dre define trend in modern headphone form and function. Stylish, distinctive, and powered by a unique bass sound, Beats headphones please many people.

Many Apple device users turn to Powerbeats earbuds because of their superior battery life, style, solid build quality, and most of all their impressive audio. The top of the line Powerbeats Pro models are costly but if you want to spend the money, they’re worth their flagship position in the Powerbeats lineup.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations