Sony’s best headphones are $50 off, with next-day delivery

In the market for a new pair of headphones in time for the holidays? Right now you can grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $350 down from $400, saving yourself $50. Not only is this one of the best headphone deals around today, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around, period. This deal’s flying off the shelves, so if you want it, make sure you add it to your basket and checkout before it sells out!

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

The WH-1000XM5 are easily Sony’s best headphones, regularly topping best wireless headphones lists and selling out whenever they’re on sale. Deciding between these and the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a no-brainer, as the WH-1000XM5 deliver the best noise-canceling and call quality available, alongside all-day comfort.

These headphones are insanely good at shutting out the world around you, with a huge upgrade to the active noise cancellation (ANC). This time around, there are eight mics and two ANC-specific chips, which do a fantastic job of canceling out external noise — even better than the Apple AirPods Max. You’ll enjoy up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC on (around 40 hours with ANC off), which means you won’t constantly be charging these headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 boast improved audio fidelity over the XM4, with excellent base response and beautifully balanced frequencies. Whatever genres of music you’re into, your tunes will sound great on these headphones, especially with the LDAC codec enabled (Android only) and lossless, hi-res audio. You can tune the sound to suit your own personal preferences, too, with full manual EQ control and a number of useful presets to choose from, plus an independent bass boost adjustment.

The only downside to these headphones is that they will move around on your head, so they’re not a great choice if you’re doing anything active. For listening to your favorite tunes and podcasts at home, though, they’re pretty much the best headphones out there, and at this price, they’re a steal.

This deal saves you $50 on a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, taking the price from $400 down to $350. That’s a pretty significant saving that you could spend on a Spotify premium subscription, some new tunes, or anything else that takes your fancy. But hurry — there are no guarantees this deal will stick around until tomorrow, so if you want it, grab it now, before it’s too late.

