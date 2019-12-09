Amazon discounts these Sony noise-canceling headphones by as much as $112

Nothing could ruin the perfect sound trip more than the hearing people chattering, vehicles passing by, and other unwanted loud noises. Lucky for you, noise-canceling headphones exist. Combining microphones with some clever use of software, active noise canceling (ANC) headphones rid the world of ambient sound so you can fully enjoy your music. We’ve tested countless ANC headphones and have proclaimed the Sony WH-1000XM3 the best pair that you can buy. If you find its $278 price tag rather steep, then the Sony WH-CH700N is a more affordable option. Save as much as $112 when you get these wireless headphones with ANC on Amazon today.

SONY WH-1000XM3 – $278, was $350

The new and improved WH-1000XM3 is Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones offering and the recipient of a nearly perfect score from us. These headphones have a lot going for them. First is how cool they look. Sony got rid of the rugged, leathery finish around the earcups and replaced it with a new plastic chassis, making for a far sleeker silhouette. The change in material made the WH-1000XM3 more lightweight and slender, enhancing wearability. Plus, the swivel design of the earcups guarantees supreme comfort. The cups are ergonomically padded and made even larger for bigger ears, and the material is nicely breathable, so you won’t feel uncomfortably hot even after long wear.

Aside from their pleasing aesthetics, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are very solid when it comes to noise cancellation. Thanks to Sony’s new QN1 processor, this technology has dramatically improved both audio processing and noise cancellation. Turning on the ANC practically obliterated every loud sound in the environment, from people to vehicles. The WH-1000XM3 also adapt their noise cancellation based on where you are. Through Sense Engine, these headphones let in certain traffic noises like horns and sirens, so you won’t get run over by a car while listening to music.

Music sounds immaculate with these headphones, with 32-bit signal processing, a high signal-to-noise ratio, and low distortion. Studio recordings sound impeccable, while live recordings are completely immersive. Basses sound punchy and strong, but without overpowering the beauty and subtleness of the mids and highs.

You can operate these headphones through gestures as well as by pushing buttons. When you cup your hand over the right earcup, music will automatically pause so you can have a conversation. Swiping and tapping also lets you play/pause, skip/return tracks, and adjust the volume. Lastly, the Sony WH-1000XM3’s battery life can last an epic 30 hours long between charges. Even charging these for just 10 minutes allows you to use them for five hours with active noise cancellation.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 normally retails for $350, but with Amazon’s $72 discount, you can get them for $278. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approved, you’ll receive an additional $60 off instantly, reducing the price to an irresistible $218.

SONY WH-CH700N – $88, was $200

The Sony WH-CH700N sports an over-the-ear design that fit both ears snugly while providing an impressive level of noise cancellation. Its elliptical earcups are softly padded, while the metal slider on the headband lets you adjust the fit of the headphones for maximum comfort. The cups have a hinge design that adds further comfort and they also swivel flat so you can store them easily inside your bag.

Volume and playback control buttons are located on the left earcup, while power and noise cancellation, as well as the MicroUSB charging port and 3.55mm jack (for wired connectivity), are on the left. The buttons are easy to operate, and the noise-canceling button serves another function: It can be reconfigured to work with Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri via the Sony Headphones Connect app. Incoming texts can be conveniently read to you aloud and you can make phone calls totally hands-free.

These headphones are equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that restores the quality of a compressed music file, and the 40mm drivers deliver deep basses and an amalgam of rich tones. You have the option to fine-tune the headphones through the app, including adjusting the audio levels and digital sound field modes with a variety of presets and EQ settings. There are also modes that you can activate that will make the audio sound like it’s coming from an outdoor stage, club, hall, or arena, thanks to Sony’s VirtualPhones Technology (VPT).

In terms of its noise-canceling capability, the Sony WH-CH700N won’t let you down. These headphones are outfitted with a digital noise-canceling technology that effectively blocks out unwanted noise without affecting the quality of the music. The device also has Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), a feature that automatically adjusts the level of noise-canceling frequency depending on where you are, from relatively quieter environments like cafés to far noisier ones such as public transport and airports.

These headphones’ lithium-ion batteries can power them for an impressive 35 hours. They have Quick Charging capability, which provides 60 minutes of playback after a mere 10 minutes of charging. When low on juice, just plug the audio jack from your smartphone to the headphones and carry on listening.

The Sony WH-CH700N usually comes with a $200 price tag, but take advantage of Amazon’s deal today and get them for just $88 – that’s a whopping $112 less.

Both the Sony WH-1000XM3 and WH-CH700N blend killer sound, extraordinary design, and mind-blowing noise cancellation, with the former having the added convenience of touch controls. Get either one of these genuinely great wireless noise-canceling headphones on Amazon today and save as much as $112.

For more options visit these pages for our best headphones and true wireless earbuds. Don’t forget to check out our curated deals page for more discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations