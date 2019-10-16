Amazon hacks price of this Sony noise-canceling headphones bundle by $152

Dealing with the everyday hustle and bustle can be so stressful that sometimes, all you want is to cut through the noise and unwind. An excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones should suffice, but with a myriad of options available, it can be challenging to know which one suits you best. We suggest you stick to Sony, a reputable brand known for its incredible lineup of noise-canceling headphones. Right now, Amazon is offering a bundle deal on the Sony WH-XB900N which lets you in on a thumping 43% discount.

This Sony noise-canceling headphones package includes a Knox Gear hardshell case and a metal desk stand. It will normally set you back $350, but a hefty $152 price cut brings its price down to $198. The deal is even made sweeter with the inclusion of a USB-C charging cable, a 3.5mm audio cable, and a pouch.

With the WH-XB900N, Sony combines the power of bass and silence to provide users with a completely immersive listening experience. Its Extra Bass feature deeply improves low-end frequencies to lift your favorite tracks with thundering rhythm. The noise cancelation technology, on the other hand, ensures that you hear every tune, note, and word with superb clarity regardless of the environment you’re in. Ambient sound settings and sound levels can be fine-tuned through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are outfitted with in-ear controls for easy adjustment of settings even on the fly. A simple touch on the right earcup will activate your phone’s voice assistant, while pressing the phone button will accept or terminate incoming calls. There are other buttons as well so you can take charge of your music, such as turning the volume up and down and changing the track. Pairing with your personal device is wireless and hassle-free, thanks to the Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Portability and wearability are also areas where the WH-XB900N shine. Their plastic construction makes them fairly light without sacrificing on durability, while the adjustable headband and earcup cushions promise a comfortable fit. And with a foldable frame design, this pair can be easily tucked away for storage or travel.

A single charge can provide you with up to 30 hours of wireless listening. When low on juice, you can charge it for 10 minutes to get 60 minutes of playback time or use the supplied cable for unlimited listening sessions.

Don’t let unwanted noise, wires, and mediocre sound stop you from achieving a superb listening experience. Order this Sony noise-canceling headphones bundle today on Amazon at a discounted price of $198.

