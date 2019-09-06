Wired headphones are great for unlimited listening sessions, but with smartphones slowly losing their audio jacks, going for wireless options is a better idea. Plus, they free you from the hassle and restrictions that come with cables. An excellent pair is the Sony WH-XB700. It comes at a low price of $128, but Walmart has made it even more affordable after a 39% discount. Get these bass-y wireless headphones for only $78.

The WH-XB700 belongs to Sony’s lineup of wireless cans with Extra Bass. This feature enhances low-end frequencies, lifting your favorite tunes with wave after wave of pounding rhythm. Audio is deep and punchy all while maintaining vocal clarity. For a more personalized listening experience, you can download the innovative Sony Headphones Connect app to customize bass levels. Sound signature can also be adjusted to mimic club, arena, or outdoor-style sound.

With these Sony headphones, there’s no cord to untangle or limit your movement. The built-in near-field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth technologies remove the need for complex setup sequences. Tapping your NFC-enabled device to the headphones activates instant syncing so you can start streaming your track collection in a flash. Non-NFC devices can always connect through Bluetooth.

Sony certainly did not compromise in terms of wearability, portability, and convenience. The headband easily adjusts for the perfect fit, while the earcups are padded with soft cushions for maximum comfort. The frame also swivels for easy storage during travels. Switching between music and calls, playback control, and activating Alexa can be easily done by accessing the multifunction buttons on the left earcup.

Battery life is also impressive. One full charge can provide you with up to 30 hours of non-stop wireless playback, which is more than enough to last you through a day or two. When low on juice, just plug the headphones for 10 minutes to get an extra 90 minutes of playback time or charge for four hours to fill them up to 100%. An audio cable is also included for instances that do not allow wireless listening (such as flights) or when you have no chance to charge.

Rock out your music in style with the Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones. Score a pair on Walmart at a discounted price of $78.

