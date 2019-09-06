When it comes to listening to music on the go, wireless headphones have long been a popular choice among dedicated audiophiles. Aside from providing complete freedom of movement, they also deliver top-notch sound quality not often found in wireless earbuds. If you happen to be on the hunt for an excellent pair of wireless cans, Bose is one of the better options on the market. Right now, its SoundLink Wireless Around-Ear Headphones II are discounted on Amazon by 18%. Instead of the usual $279, you can have it for only $229. We also spotted a deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in case you’re looking for a noise-canceling option.

Along with Sony and Sennheiser, Bose has a solid reputation for incorporating innovative technology in its lineup of headphones. The audio tech giant has outfitted the SoundLiink II with the Triport technology and Active EQ for crisp, resonant, and immersive sound no matter the volume. It’s also equipped with an advanced microphone system to ensure clear call quality even in windy and noisy environments.

Comfort and durability are also important factors to consider when shopping for headphones. Bose crafted the SoundLink II with impact-resistant materials to endure the minor wear and tear of busy lifestyles. Each earcup is heavily padded to ensure maximum comfort even during long listening sessions. What’s more, the entire frame is collapsible and folds flat into the included protective case, making it easy to store or carry around with you during travels.

Designed with the latest Bluetooth technology, the SoundLink allows for seamless audio and video syncs. And here’s the big bonus: It can easily switch between Bluetooth devices. For times when you are watching a movie on your tablet but have to answer an incoming call on your phone, the headphones will pause the video and take the call, and when the call is done, the movie will resume.

The SoundLink II is estimated to run for up to 15 hours before needing a recharge. That’s more than enough to keep you company for a full day or a long flight. There’s a backup audio cable included should you wish to extend playback time when the battery runs out.

Get moving with your music without having to worry about tangled cords with the Bose SoundLink Wireless Around-Ear Headphones II. You can order the black version at a discounted price of $229 on Amazon.

