This 65-inch Sony TV is $800 off but the deal won’t last long

One of the best TV deals around features a rare sight — a huge discount on a Sony TV. It’s not often that Sony TVs are so heavily discounted but right now, you can buy a 65-inch Sony 4K TV for just $600 at Walmart, saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. Sony TV deals are rarely this hefty so if you’re looking to buy a great brand for less than normal, this is your chance to do so. Packed full of great features, you’ll be delighted with your acquisition. Be quick though as we can’t see it staying this price for long.

Walmart TV deals are generally pretty good anyhow but we particularly love to see one of the best TV brands around on sale. In the case of the Sony 65-inch X80J 4K TV, you get so much more than a large screen. For instance, it has the Sony 4K HDR Processor X1, which means that you get powerful TV processing that leads to a smooth and clear picture, along with rich colors, detailed contrast, and more. Support for Triluminos Pro means that the TV can reproduce more colors than the average TV so you get natural and precise imagery whatever you’re watching. Sony’s unique 4K database also means that all your HD content is upscaled to near 4K resolution so you get a superior experience every time.

Other features keep on coming, too. For instance, there’s HDR and Dolby Vision support so you gain a more cinematic experience. Also, there’s Motionflow XR so that on-screen motion stays smooth and clear even when watching fast-moving action or playing an action-packed game. During your downtime, there’s also Google TV built in as well as Google Assistant so you can search using your voice rather than typing in instructions on your remote. Apple AirPlay support makes it a breeze to stream content from your Apple devices, too.

A delight to use in many different ways, the Sony 65-inch X80J 4K TV is just $600 right now at Walmart. A rare discount for the popular TV brand, it’s normally priced at $1,400 so you’re really saving big here. As expected with the best deals, don’t count on it sticking around for long. If you’re keen to enjoy a Sony 4K TV for less, buy it now while stocks last.

