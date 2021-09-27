Staples is practically giving away gaming chairs today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, colder, and wetter, which means there’s no excuse to not spend all of your free time inside playing video games. Make sure you’re comfortable for the gaming season with a brand new gaming chair. Don’t suffer through back pain or bad posture caused by a sub-par chair. Right now, you can get the Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in purple and black for just $160, on sale from its regular price of $270 for a total savings of $110. Game in comfort and style with this ultra-plush and sleek gaming chair. Need more gaming accessories to round out your home office or media room? Check out these other gaming deals going on today.

Buy Now

This highly-rated gaming chair from Staples comes in a dashing and unique black and purple color combo that will look sleek in any office, bedroom, or other space. This chair has adjustable height and arms, tilt tension, and tilt lock, so you can get the exact configuration that’s most comfortable for you. Complete with additional head and lumbar pillows for added comfort, you’ll be able to relax for extra-long gaming sessions, Netflix binges, study sessions, and more. The seven-year limited warranty will give you peace of mind when you order today from Staples. Get free delivery, or pick it up in-store where available.

Sitting for an extended period of time can be hard on your back, hips, knees, and other body parts. By using a chair with extra padding and support, you can help your body stay comfortable and healthy. The adjustable height and armrests of this chair will help you configure it to fit your body, and the included lumbar and headrest pillows will help provide essential support to your neck and back.

Right now, you can get the Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair on sale for just $160. You’ll save $110 off the regularly marked price of $270 when you take advantage of this limited-time gaming chair deal at Staples. If you’re in the market for more home office or media room products to upgrade your gaming space, check out the other Staples deals going on today.

Buy Now

More gaming chair deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming chair deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations