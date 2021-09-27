  1. Deals
Staples is practically giving away gaming chairs today

By
Black and grey gaming chair on a white background.

It’s that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, colder, and wetter, which means there’s no excuse to not spend all of your free time inside playing video games. Make sure you’re comfortable for the gaming season with a brand new gaming chair. Don’t suffer through back pain or bad posture caused by a sub-par chair. Right now, you can get the Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in purple and black for just $160, on sale from its regular price of $270 for a total savings of $110. Game in comfort and style with this ultra-plush and sleek gaming chair. Need more gaming accessories to round out your home office or media room? Check out these other gaming deals going on today.

This highly-rated gaming chair from Staples comes in a dashing and unique black and purple color combo that will look sleek in any office, bedroom, or other space. This chair has adjustable height and arms, tilt tension, and tilt lock, so you can get the exact configuration that’s most comfortable for you. Complete with additional head and lumbar pillows for added comfort, you’ll be able to relax for extra-long gaming sessions, Netflix binges, study sessions, and more. The seven-year limited warranty will give you peace of mind when you order today from Staples. Get free delivery, or pick it up in-store where available.

Sitting for an extended period of time can be hard on your back, hips, knees, and other body parts. By using a chair with extra padding and support, you can help your body stay comfortable and healthy. The adjustable height and armrests of this chair will help you configure it to fit your body, and the included lumbar and headrest pillows will help provide essential support to your neck and back.

Right now, you can get the Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair on sale for just $160. You’ll save $110 off the regularly marked price of $270 when you take advantage of this limited-time gaming chair deal at Staples. If you’re in the market for more home office or media room products to upgrade your gaming space, check out the other Staples deals going on today.

More gaming chair deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming chair deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$170 $230
Comfort meets style in this Staples gaming chair. It features plush cushions along with a padded headrest for relaxed seating. The flip-up adjustable arms mean you can easily get in and out of it. more
Buy at Staples

Best Choice Products 360-Degree Swivel Gaming Floor Chair

$90 $120
This gaming chair offers multiple adjustable positions so you can sit or recline in the angle that you want. It can then be folded for easy storage, with a sturdy design and a durable steel frame. more
Buy at Walmart

X Rocker SE 2.1 Wireless Pedestal Gaming Chair

$205 $220
This pedestal chair incorporates wireless audio transmission with two speakers near the headrest and a subwoofer at the back. It also features a comfortable design with lumbar support. more
Buy at Amazon

Furmax Gaming Chair

$53 $83
This high back chair offers padded armrests, a five-star base with 360-degree swivel wheels, and high-quality leather. It can be used for gaming or for the office. more
Buy at Amazon

X Rocker 2.0 Flip Gaming Chair with Storage

$128 $160
Combining style, comfort, and practicality, this gaming chair is equipped with 2.1 wired stereo sound with side-facing speakers, as well as a PVC seating surface. more
Buy at Walmart

OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair

$110 $260
This racing style gaming chair provides luxury and comfort, with its ergonomic features, adjustable height and recline, and SofThread leather. more
Buy at Amazon
