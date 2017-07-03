Snag a Steam Link for only $31 and enjoy PC gaming on your TV

Bridge the gaming gap between your PC and TV with a Steam Link, which is currently 39 percent off on Amazon. The device frees you from having to use a mouse, thanks to the Steam Controller, and allows you to play all your favorite games directly on your TV.

The Steam Link offers an affordable alternative to Steam Machines, which are much more expensive. The lightweight, 1.9-pound box is just a little thicker than a wallet and hooks up to your TV via HDMI. Once connected, it will stream games from your PC to your TV over your home network.

The device allows you to more fully dive into your games, as you stream them to the Link with 1080p clarity. It has three USB 2.0 ports to connect gaming peripherals like game controllers or even a keyboard and mouse if desired. It also has Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wireless accessories and hook the device up to your network via a 100 Mbit/s Ethernet connection or Wireless AC.

One of the best aspects of the Steam Link is its simplicity. Simply make sure your PC is turned on and that you are logged into Steam, connect the Steam Link to your TV and home network, and connect a controller. (You can use certain Xbox and Wii-U Pro controllers, or go with the Steam Controller.) With such a straightforward setup process, it’s easy to start playing your favorite games on your TV in mere minutes, without the need for a bulky 50-foot HDMI cable.

The genius of the device is that instead of relying on powerful hardware to render your games, the Steam Link relies on your gaming PC or laptop to do the work. This is what makes the Steam Link so affordable. Of course, if you want to go all out, there are various Steam Link skins and accessories you can purchase to personalize the device to your liking.

The Steam Link normally retails for $50 but is currently discounted to $31 on Amazon, saving you $19 (39 percent).

