Time to grab a new laptop, computer, or tablet? You might as well seek out the best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal, to get a great price on this multi-function device. It can be both a tablet and a laptop, and really, whatever else you want it to be. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at Best Buy for $700 with free shipping, which is $230 off the full price. That’s a great discount, and certainly puts it within the range of the best Black Friday deals this year, and it’s also on par with some of the best Black Friday Laptop deals. If you want a more traditional laptop with the same Microsoft Surface touch, you can always go with the Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal, instead. Of course, over $200 off the Surface Pro 7 is nothing to sneeze at either. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on this versatile tablet and laptop.

Today’s Best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal

Why buy:

A gorgeous 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display

Versatile kickstand that adjust nearly 180-degrees

Powerful Intel Core processor with 8GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage or more

If you’ve been waiting for an excellent deal on the new Surface Pro 7, this is it. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for $700 with free shipping. Normally $930, you’re getting $230 off the regular price and it’s the best deal we’ve seen all year.

For a tablet, or 2-in-1 style device, the Surface Pro 7+ is packed to the brim with powerful hardware. Pair it up with the keyboard Type Cover — which is included in the deal — and you have a fully capable laptop with a gorgeous touchscreen display. This model features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display running at a native resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. Under the hood are an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, with a microSD slot for expanding that storage capacity even more. It’s ultra-portable and lightweight, even with the cover, but still packs a lot of power and performance into the small frame.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro 7+ we have a detailed comparison you can check out. Just know that the Surface 7 Pro+ is the better buy on many fronts, in both performance, design, and user experience. Not to mention, this Black Friday deal brings the price down considerably!

Again, you can grab it for $700, which is $230 off the full price, not including the free shipping — and you can have it on your doorstep within the next few days if you order soon. Don’t forget to grab a compatible stylus (pen) and mouse if you want to use it like a more traditional laptop! Act soon though, this deal may be gone before long and the Surface Pro inventory is dwindling.

