 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $800 to $450

By
HP Pavilion x360 laptop in laptop mode.
Digital Trends

Can’t decide between tablet or a laptop? This deal on an affordable 2-in-1 laptop from the HP Memorial Day sale is really worthy of a look. It has a discount of $350 for the sale, taking its price from $800 to $450. That makes this one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy at the moment if you’re on a budget. To go see this tablet laptop hybrid yourself, and take advantage of the great discount, tap the button below to find it on the HP website. Feel free to keep reading, as well, as we will break down all the details of the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible as well as examine why you will want to buy it.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible

At its base, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible starts with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 15.6 inch edge-to-edge 768 touchscreen. Note that all of these are upgradeable, with clearly displayed price changes for each upgrade. We won’t go into the specifics of each upgrade, but it is worth noting that you can upgrade two or more of these categories without exceeding the $350 you’re saving off of the original model. For example, going from 8GB of RAM to 16GB will only run you $90. Getting 1080p? Just $30.

The design of the HP Pavilion x360 gives it a classic laptop feel when in a standard position, but you’ll also like it as a tablet or “tent” due to its dual-speaker design that makes listening easy from any angle. Those feverish over new AI features will also be pleased to know that you can experiment with Microsoft Copilot on this 2-in-1 to your heart’s content.

Related

Again, if you want this 2-in-1 laptop, now is the time to buy it. Now, you can get the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for just $450, which is a savings of $350 off of the usual $800. All you need to do is tap the button below to find it on HP’s site. Alternatively, if you were looking for something similar yet also a bit different, check out these great 2-in-1 laptop deals for a wider selection.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best HP Memorial Day deals: laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, more
hp omen 40l review 03

If you're looking to grab a new laptop or desktop PC, then HP is having an excellent early Memorial Day sale on a lot of devices, which is great given that HP makes some of the best gaming laptops and the best gaming PCs on the market. Of course, it also makes a lot of other excellent devices, and that includes great day-to-day laptops that are more budget-friendly, as well as monitors -- with everything from smaller business-oriented ones to high-end gaming monitors. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals for you below across various categories.
Best HP Laptop Memorial Day Deals

HP makes some of the best laptops on the market, and interestingly enough, it is one of the few brands that make large-screen laptops at budget prices, so if you're looking for a 17-inch laptop for less than $500, you're in luck. Not only that, but you can always grab yourself a higher-end laptop for more complex tasks like CAD or music production while still saving quite a bit of money.

Read more
Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals: Get a gaming laptop for $800
MSI Raider GE78 HX gaming laptop for Fortnite product image.

If you're the sort of person who is constantly on the move but still wants to game, then you might want to opt for a solid gaming laptop. Luckily, the quality of gaming laptops has increased massively in the past few years, and you can find some really great specs for good prices. In fact, you can get even better deals than usual as part of these early Memorial Day deals, which are really great and perfect for those who can't wait for Memorial Day itself. Alternatively, you could check out some of these other great gaming laptop deals if you don't quite find what you're looking for below.
Best Gaming Laptop (Intel) Memorial Day Deals

Intel is one of the most popular CPU makers on the market, so it's no surprise to see a wide variety of gaming laptops when it comes to specs. There are solid budget options with something as entry-level as the RTX 4060 or as high-end as the RTX 4080, so there are a lot of options out there, depending on what you're looking for.

Read more
Best Memorial Day gaming PC deals: Get a gaming PC for just $880
Gaming PC on a desk.

Building a PC from scratch can be quite daunting, especially if you don't have a lot of time or tech-savvy to deal with the complexity of picking parts and putting them together. Gaming PCs can be even more complicated, so going for a pre-made gaming PC makes a lot of sense. While it is true you can save a little extra by putting parts together yourself, these early Memorial Day deals can save you quite a bit of money and may even exceed the savings you would have gotten by doing it yourself. Of course, if you don't quite find what you're looking for here, you can check some of these other great gaming PC deals too.
Best Gaming PC (Intel) Memorial Day Deals

Intel is probably one of the most well-known CPU brands, and there are actually quite a lot of options out there when it comes to variety in specs. So, whether you're looking for a more budget-oriented build for playing simple and older games, or want something super high-end, you'll find something here.

Read more