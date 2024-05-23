This HP 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $800 to $450

Can’t decide between tablet or a laptop? This deal on an affordable 2-in-1 laptop from the HP Memorial Day sale is really worthy of a look. It has a discount of $350 for the sale, taking its price from $800 to $450. That makes this one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy at the moment if you’re on a budget. To go see this tablet laptop hybrid yourself, and take advantage of the great discount, tap the button below to find it on the HP website. Feel free to keep reading, as well, as we will break down all the details of the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible as well as examine why you will want to buy it.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible

At its base, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible starts with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 15.6 inch edge-to-edge 768 touchscreen. Note that all of these are upgradeable, with clearly displayed price changes for each upgrade. We won’t go into the specifics of each upgrade, but it is worth noting that you can upgrade two or more of these categories without exceeding the $350 you’re saving off of the original model. For example, going from 8GB of RAM to 16GB will only run you $90. Getting 1080p? Just $30.

The design of the HP Pavilion x360 gives it a classic laptop feel when in a standard position, but you’ll also like it as a tablet or “tent” due to its dual-speaker design that makes listening easy from any angle. Those feverish over new AI features will also be pleased to know that you can experiment with Microsoft Copilot on this 2-in-1 to your heart’s content.

Again, if you want this 2-in-1 laptop, now is the time to buy it. Now, you can get the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for just $450, which is a savings of $350 off of the usual $800. All you need to do is tap the button below to find it on HP’s site. Alternatively, if you were looking for something similar yet also a bit different, check out these great 2-in-1 laptop deals for a wider selection.

Editors' Recommendations