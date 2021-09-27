  1. Deals
This 50-inch 4K TV just got a HUGE price cut at Best Buy

TCL 50-inch 4K TV on a white background.

Upgrading your home theater no longer costs an arm and a leg, as there are 4K TV deals that cater to those who are on a tight budget. If you don’t know where to start your search, go with Best Buy TV deals, which include 50-inch TV deals such as this $70 discount on the TCL 50S434, which brings the 50-inch 4K TV’s price down to a more affordable $380 from its original price of $450.

The TCL 50S434 features a 50-inch display at 4K UHD resolution with HDR, which will allow you to appreciate even the smallest details of the content that you watch. The lifelike video will be supported by Dolby Digital+ audio technology, for an immersive cinematic experience within your own living room.

Like Digital Trends’ best TVs, the TCL 50S434 is a smart TV that’s running on the Android TV platform, granting access to all your favorite streaming services for a virtually endless library of content for you to watch. Android TV offers a customizable home screen that you can populate with your preferred apps and shows, and with Google Assistant, you can issue voice commands to search for content, control playback, and access other smart home devices. The platform is supported by the voice remote that comes with the 4K TV.

It’s always a good time to buy a bigger screen for your home theater setup, and you won’t be disappointed if you choose to purchase the TCL 50S434. The 50-inch 4K TV is available on Best Buy for $380, after a $70 reduction from its original price of $450. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so there’s no time to waste if you think it’s the perfect addition to your living room. Don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button for the TCL 50S434 as soon as you can.

More 50-inch TV deals

It will be tough to find a better deal for a 50-inch 4K TV than Best Buy’s discount for the TCL 50S434, but you’re more than welcome to try. To give you a hand, we’ve rounded up some of the best 50-inch TV deals that are currently available — check them out to see if something else catches your eye.

Hisense 50-inch U6G Series QLED 4K Android TV

$500 $570
If you want to experience a QLED TV but you don't want to spend big bucks, this modestly-sized TV offers those beautiful QLED colors and deep contrast, plus voice controls and other smart features. more
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$400 $480
If you want the smart features of a modern TV but are looking for a budget option, you can't do better than a TCL Roku TV. You can stream from your favorite services, use voice controls, and enjoy 4K. more
Buy at Walmart

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$700 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in. more
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch Sony X80J Series 4K Google TV

$700 $850
From the reputable Sony brand comes this reasonably sized 4K TV, with smart features like integration with Google Assistant and access to all of your content through Google TV. more
Buy at Best Buy

SAMSUNG 50-inch Neo QLED QN90A 4K Smart TV

$1,450 $1,500
Ultra-precise contrast with game-changing mesh light control. AI based processing. 4K upscaling. Exceptional motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz -- this TV gives you all that and more. more
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$380 $390
Get into the 4K game for an affordable price with this Android TV from Hisense. It has all the smart and streaming features you'll need, plus Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Chromecast, and voice remote. more
Buy at Best Buy
