This 50-inch 4K TV just got a HUGE price cut at Best Buy

Upgrading your home theater no longer costs an arm and a leg, as there are 4K TV deals that cater to those who are on a tight budget. If you don’t know where to start your search, go with Best Buy TV deals, which include 50-inch TV deals such as this $70 discount on the TCL 50S434, which brings the 50-inch 4K TV’s price down to a more affordable $380 from its original price of $450.

The TCL 50S434 features a 50-inch display at 4K UHD resolution with HDR, which will allow you to appreciate even the smallest details of the content that you watch. The lifelike video will be supported by Dolby Digital+ audio technology, for an immersive cinematic experience within your own living room.

Like Digital Trends’ best TVs, the TCL 50S434 is a smart TV that’s running on the Android TV platform, granting access to all your favorite streaming services for a virtually endless library of content for you to watch. Android TV offers a customizable home screen that you can populate with your preferred apps and shows, and with Google Assistant, you can issue voice commands to search for content, control playback, and access other smart home devices. The platform is supported by the voice remote that comes with the 4K TV.

It’s always a good time to buy a bigger screen for your home theater setup, and you won’t be disappointed if you choose to purchase the TCL 50S434. The 50-inch 4K TV is available on Best Buy for $380, after a $70 reduction from its original price of $450. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so there’s no time to waste if you think it’s the perfect addition to your living room. Don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button for the TCL 50S434 as soon as you can.

More 50-inch TV deals

It will be tough to find a better deal for a 50-inch 4K TV than Best Buy’s discount for the TCL 50S434, but you’re more than welcome to try. To give you a hand, we’ve rounded up some of the best 50-inch TV deals that are currently available — check them out to see if something else catches your eye.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations