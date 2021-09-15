  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 55-inch 4K TV just got a massive price cut at Walmart

By

Right now, you can buy a great TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart, saving you over $50 off the usual price. Always a reliable brand, this is a great time to buy a new 4K TV whether it’s an upgrade for your bedroom, kitchen, or den. As always, we can’t guarantee how long this TV will be on offer so if you’re keen to save money on a great TV, you’ll need to be quick to be certain of it. We can’t see you being disappointed with TCL easily one of the best TV brands out there at the moment.

The beauty behind all things TCL is that the brand constantly offers many of the features you’d see in the best 4K TVs. In the case of the TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV, besides the 55-inch display, you get loads of other great features. These include Roku support, which provides voice controls so you don’t have to worry about digging out the TV remote unless you really want to press buttons.

In addition, it gives you access to thousands of streaming channels so you can enjoy over 500,000 movies and TV episodes along with sports, news, music, and much more. A simple, personalized home screen makes it easy to browse and gain access to a wealth of content in a way that works for the whole family. 4 HDMI inputs including 1 ARC connector mean you can easily hook up all your favorite devices without a problem.

Normally priced at $449, the TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV is just $398 right now at Walmart. A saving of over $50 just made this deal even more appealing and you won’t be disappointed by the quality that TCL can offer at this price.

More TV deals

There are plenty of other great 4K TV deals to check out if you’re considering a different purchase. Alongside that are some fantastic TCL TV deals along with all the best Walmart TV deals, too. There’s sure to be something here for your budget and requirements so why not spend the cash you’re saving on one of the many soundbar deals out there to get the best from your home cinema setup?

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Samsung QN800A QLED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
With its impressive 8K resolution and a super fast Neo Quantum Processor, this TV from Samsung will display super high definition content in its most beautiful form. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Vizio M-series QLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
If you want a TV that's large and in charge, this 75-inch model can display your movies beautifully, plus it can make your games look even better with its gaming mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV (Renewed)

$300 $476
To pick up a large TV at a fraction of the price, you can check out renewed options like this Vizio V-series, which comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR for a beautiful 4K image. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 back down to lowest-ever price at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface pro 7 on a white background.

Canon Launches EOS R3, an impressive mirrorless camera for sports photographers

Canon Eos R3.

Your Microsoft account just went completely password-free

dashlane 25 off exclusive code password stock 153251039

Here’s what we want to see in the next Amazon Echo smart speaker

Echo Dot 4th Gen Clock Model

Cursed to Golf asks players to putt their way out of purgatory

The cursed golfer, hitting his shot surrounded by citizens of purgatory

We can’t believe how cheap this 43-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV on a white background.

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple Watch Series 7 Announcement Screen

This Dell gaming laptop just got a massive price cut, and we’re in shock

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

LG 50-inch Class UP8000 on a white background.

Apple’s maxed-out iPhone 13 is its most expensive handset ever

Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro.

The best iPhone 13 cases and covers

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases and covers

Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro.

Scientists find a surprising way to create concrete for Mars buildings

budweiser beer mars colony