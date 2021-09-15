This 55-inch 4K TV just got a massive price cut at Walmart

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Right now, you can buy a great TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart, saving you over $50 off the usual price. Always a reliable brand, this is a great time to buy a new 4K TV whether it’s an upgrade for your bedroom, kitchen, or den. As always, we can’t guarantee how long this TV will be on offer so if you’re keen to save money on a great TV, you’ll need to be quick to be certain of it. We can’t see you being disappointed with TCL easily one of the best TV brands out there at the moment.

The beauty behind all things TCL is that the brand constantly offers many of the features you’d see in the best 4K TVs. In the case of the TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV, besides the 55-inch display, you get loads of other great features. These include Roku support, which provides voice controls so you don’t have to worry about digging out the TV remote unless you really want to press buttons.

In addition, it gives you access to thousands of streaming channels so you can enjoy over 500,000 movies and TV episodes along with sports, news, music, and much more. A simple, personalized home screen makes it easy to browse and gain access to a wealth of content in a way that works for the whole family. 4 HDMI inputs including 1 ARC connector mean you can easily hook up all your favorite devices without a problem.

Normally priced at $449, the TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV is just $398 right now at Walmart. A saving of over $50 just made this deal even more appealing and you won’t be disappointed by the quality that TCL can offer at this price.

