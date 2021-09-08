  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These 55-inch 4K TV deals at Best Buy will save you tons

By

There’s nothing quite like kicking back in the living room and watching your favorite shows and movies on a vivid TV. There’s no reason to get a TV without at least 4K resolution, given how much content on streaming services is available in 4K nowadays. Most of these home theater upgrades also come with smart functionality, so you can start streaming as soon as you turn them on.

Some of the best 4K TV deals that we’ve found are available on Best Buy. One of these amazing Best Buy TV deals is the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV with Android TV, a Google-powered device that you can pick up for just $400, a whole $100 off the original price of $500. If you prefer a different operating system, you can look into the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV with Roku TV. It’s available for $430, which is $70 off the original price of $500. You can learn more about these great TVs below.

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K Android TV — $400, was $500

TCL 55-Inch Android TV.

This is a fantastic option if you’re looking to make the leap into 4K content watching. The TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K with Android TV is equipped with all the features you could ever need for a great viewing experience and then some. It’s equipped with a sharp, 55-inch LED panel with great brightness and vivid colors. Thanks to Android TV, it also has many of the creature comforts of other Android-integrated devices. The included voice remote supports Google Assistant, so you can control your media, search for suggestions, add calendar reminds, and even control smart devices around your home using your TV. On top of that, there’s a built-in Chromecast, so you can seamlessly stream content from your mobile device or laptop to your TV with just the push of the button. This is insanely useful if you ever need to show someone a picture or video straight from your phone. Right now, you can pick up the TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV for just $400, which is a big drop from its regular price of $500. Click that Buy Now button if you want to get in on this deal since it could end at any time.

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K Roku TV — $430, was $500

TCL 55-Inch Roku TV.

At first brush, the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K with Roku TV is very similar to its Android TV counterpart. While Android TV has some pros, like integration with the rest of your Google devices, Roku has big advantages as well. We compared these two streaming operating systems in our Google TV and Roku TV article. The biggest reason for getting a Roku Smart TV is its much bigger media library. The Roku Store has over 20,000 streaming applications, including over 4,500 official Roku channels that host a wide array of content. This gives you over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. If you’re looking for the most content that you can cram into a TV, that’s definitely something to consider. As far as picture quality goes, these two TVs are identical: There’s a sharp 55-inch HDR display and solid sound quality, which you can easily upgrade by getting great soundbar deals. If you need to hook up any more devices, like a PC or a gaming console, you’ll be glad to know that there are four HDMI inputs. There’s also Apple Airplay, which is fantastic if you’re an avid iPhone user. If you’re convinced, you can get this TV for just $430, which is $70 off the original price of $500. This deal could end soon, so hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible!

More Best Buy TV deals

It’s possible that these TVs aren’t quite what you’re looking for. Maybe you need a different size or an even bigger resolution. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve compiled some of the best TV deals that you can get on Best Buy right now. You can find them below.

Best Buy Smart TVs Deals

Starting at $90
Ready to invest in a new smart TV? Presently, BestBuy features smart TVs from different brands like Westinghouse and Samsung starting at $80.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung Class QN800A Series Neo QLED 8K TV

$2,900 $3,500
Enjoy the best of the best with both QLED and 8K. This stunning TV from Samsung is packed full of the latest technology and smart features for ease of use.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$5,000 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Vizio M-series QLED 4K TV

$1,200 $1,400
If you want a TV that's large and in charge, this 75-inch model can display your movies beautifully, plus it can make your games look even better with its gaming mode.
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Class A6G Series Hisense 4K TV

$600 $850
This Android TV has tons of smart features to make it easy to stream from a wide variety of services like YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch, and Disney+, plus it supports Google Assistant.
Buy at Best Buy

24-inch Vizio HD TV

$150 $160
Sometimes you don't need a massive TV. Sometimes you want something compact and affordable, perfect for a spare room or a dorm room. In that case, here's the perfect option for you.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,000 $3,500
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$600 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Vizio P-series QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
With its top of the line P series, Vizio offers this bright, colorful QLED TV with its Quantum Color engine boosting the colors even more and providing deep, dark blacks for contrast.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$550 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio M-series QLED 4K TV

$700 $830
Get all the latest technology you want, like QLED display, 4K resolution, smart features, gaming features, Dolby Vision, and support for AirPlay 2 in one affordable package.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Chivalry 2: Tips and tricks for Arena Mode

Six players square off in the Arena, Chivalry 2's all-new game mode.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will be online-only due to COVID-19

People watching a Games Done Quick event.

Superman goes rogue in first trailer for DC’s Injustice movie

Wonder Woman and Superman in Injustice.

The best RAAL loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

RAAL LMG in Warzone.

Best cheap OLED TV deals for September 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

upcoming-switch-games

13 key settings to change on your PS5

how to play ps4 games on ps5 two system

Best cheap QLED TV deals for September 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Chromebooks finally feature an improved Android app experience

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 folded backward, sitting on table top.

The best Walmart TV deals for September 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

How to call an audible in Madden 22, and why you should

Ben Roethlisberger in Madden 22.

Destiny could be expanding into comics, movies, and TV shows soon

Guardians from Destiny 2

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for September 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2