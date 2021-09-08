These 55-inch 4K TV deals at Best Buy will save you tons

There’s nothing quite like kicking back in the living room and watching your favorite shows and movies on a vivid TV. There’s no reason to get a TV without at least 4K resolution, given how much content on streaming services is available in 4K nowadays. Most of these home theater upgrades also come with smart functionality, so you can start streaming as soon as you turn them on.

Some of the best 4K TV deals that we’ve found are available on Best Buy. One of these amazing Best Buy TV deals is the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV with Android TV, a Google-powered device that you can pick up for just $400, a whole $100 off the original price of $500. If you prefer a different operating system, you can look into the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV with Roku TV. It’s available for $430, which is $70 off the original price of $500. You can learn more about these great TVs below.

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K Android TV — $400, was $500

This is a fantastic option if you’re looking to make the leap into 4K content watching. The TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K with Android TV is equipped with all the features you could ever need for a great viewing experience and then some. It’s equipped with a sharp, 55-inch LED panel with great brightness and vivid colors. Thanks to Android TV, it also has many of the creature comforts of other Android-integrated devices. The included voice remote supports Google Assistant, so you can control your media, search for suggestions, add calendar reminds, and even control smart devices around your home using your TV. On top of that, there’s a built-in Chromecast, so you can seamlessly stream content from your mobile device or laptop to your TV with just the push of the button. This is insanely useful if you ever need to show someone a picture or video straight from your phone. Right now, you can pick up the TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV for just $400, which is a big drop from its regular price of $500. Click that Buy Now button if you want to get in on this deal since it could end at any time.

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K Roku TV — $430, was $500

At first brush, the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K with Roku TV is very similar to its Android TV counterpart. While Android TV has some pros, like integration with the rest of your Google devices, Roku has big advantages as well. We compared these two streaming operating systems in our Google TV and Roku TV article. The biggest reason for getting a Roku Smart TV is its much bigger media library. The Roku Store has over 20,000 streaming applications, including over 4,500 official Roku channels that host a wide array of content. This gives you over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. If you’re looking for the most content that you can cram into a TV, that’s definitely something to consider. As far as picture quality goes, these two TVs are identical: There’s a sharp 55-inch HDR display and solid sound quality, which you can easily upgrade by getting great soundbar deals. If you need to hook up any more devices, like a PC or a gaming console, you’ll be glad to know that there are four HDMI inputs. There’s also Apple Airplay, which is fantastic if you’re an avid iPhone user. If you’re convinced, you can get this TV for just $430, which is $70 off the original price of $500. This deal could end soon, so hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible!

More Best Buy TV deals

It’s possible that these TVs aren’t quite what you’re looking for. Maybe you need a different size or an even bigger resolution. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve compiled some of the best TV deals that you can get on Best Buy right now. You can find them below.

