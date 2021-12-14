Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.

Coming from one of the best TV brands is always a fantastic start for any TV and TCL is easily one of the best brands for value for money. QLED is one of the latest TV technologies at the moment so it’s not even like you’ll miss out on a great display by spending less. In the case of this TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED TV, you get great features like Dolby Vision as well as TCL’s Contrast Control Zone which optimizes the image across individual zones to provide you with striking contrast between light and dark areas.

The 5-Series model also has an AiPQ Engine which uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity. Alongside QLED technology which means better brightness and wider color volume, it looks fantastic. An Auto game mode helps out console players too with the mode automatically engaged when needed, before lowering latency and providing you with the best picture. Natural Motion 240 technology also means extra silky smooth picture coverage at all times, even when watching the fastest of action unfold.

Other features include easy voice controls, Roku support, and four HDMI ports so you can easily hook up all your devices at once without a problem. It’s extremely versatile like that and Roku works really well saving you time and effort.

Normally priced at $700, the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV is down to just $498 right now at Walmart. A fantastic deal, if you buy it now or by December 20, you’ll even get it in time for Christmas. It’s an ideal gift idea to treat the whole family for less this season.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations