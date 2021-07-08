  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away 65-inch 4K TVs today

By
A 4K TV displaying the Roku menu.

As the summer heat builds up and your air-conditioned living room feels better and better, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with a TV from these 4K TV deals. In fact, right now at Walmart, they’re practically giving away the 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s $302 off, a huge discount of more than 30%, bringing this 4K TV down to only $698, a steep drop from its regular price of $1,000. This 4K TV won’t last long, so be sure to get yours today!

This 65-inch 4K TV might be under $1,000, but it has some incredible features, including 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for high-dynamic range (HDR). The result is some of the best visuals money can buy on a 4K TV screen; every detail can be enhanced, and all your favorite content will come through crisply and clearly, even older programs. It comes with easy voice control as well, so you can call up thousands of movies or shows just by talking to your TV, as well as change channels, switch inputs, or search for content — all without raising a finger.

This is a smart TV, too. Equipped with Roku’s smart TV software, you’ll have access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes whenever you want. Roku can be the simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. Its interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages and really makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible.

Another great feature of this 65-inch 4K TV is the ultra simplified, easy-to-navigate home screen. You can customize it so that accessing thousands of streaming channels — as well as live TV, gaming consoles, and other devices — is as simple as you want it to be. You won’t have to worry about flipping through complicated menus or choosing letters on an on-screen keypad; it’s personalized so that access to your favorite channels and content is never a challenge.

There’s never been a better time to update or upgrade your home theater. Right now at Walmart, this 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV is only $698. That’s $302 off its regular price of $1,000. Don’t let this deal get away.

More 4K TV deals

If 65 inches is not the size you’re looking for, or you want different features in a TV, check out our roundup of the best 4K TV deals.

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
Buy at Walmart

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$1,879 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell slashed over $200 off this Alienware gaming monitor today

best g sync monitors alienware 25 gaming monitor

Best cheap Dell laptop deals and sales for July 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best cheap Chromebook deals for July 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best cheap HP laptop deals for July 2021

best cheap HP laptop deals

Best cheap washer and dryer deals for July 2021

washer and dryer in laundry room

Best cheap refrigerator deals for July 2021

best refrigerator deals whirlpool

Best cheap oven deals for July 2021

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best cheap Nespresso deals for July 2021

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best cheap microwave deals for July 2021

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Best cheap KitchenAid appliance deals for July 2021

Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Gloss Cinnamon Stand Mixer

Best cheap Keurig deals for July 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap juicer deals for July 2021

best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl

Best cheap grill deals for July 2021

people grilling outside