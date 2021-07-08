Walmart is practically giving away 65-inch 4K TVs today

As the summer heat builds up and your air-conditioned living room feels better and better, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with a TV from these 4K TV deals. In fact, right now at Walmart, they’re practically giving away the 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s $302 off, a huge discount of more than 30%, bringing this 4K TV down to only $698, a steep drop from its regular price of $1,000. This 4K TV won’t last long, so be sure to get yours today!

This 65-inch 4K TV might be under $1,000, but it has some incredible features, including 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for high-dynamic range (HDR). The result is some of the best visuals money can buy on a 4K TV screen; every detail can be enhanced, and all your favorite content will come through crisply and clearly, even older programs. It comes with easy voice control as well, so you can call up thousands of movies or shows just by talking to your TV, as well as change channels, switch inputs, or search for content — all without raising a finger.

This is a smart TV, too. Equipped with Roku’s smart TV software, you’ll have access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes whenever you want. Roku can be the simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. Its interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages and really makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible.

Another great feature of this 65-inch 4K TV is the ultra simplified, easy-to-navigate home screen. You can customize it so that accessing thousands of streaming channels — as well as live TV, gaming consoles, and other devices — is as simple as you want it to be. You won’t have to worry about flipping through complicated menus or choosing letters on an on-screen keypad; it’s personalized so that access to your favorite channels and content is never a challenge.

There’s never been a better time to update or upgrade your home theater. Right now at Walmart, this 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV is only $698. That’s $302 off its regular price of $1,000. Don’t let this deal get away.

