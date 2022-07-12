Today's Best Tempo Studio Prime Day Deal

Prime Day is upon us, and that means that the Prime Day deals are coming at us from all angles. However, Amazon is not the only place where you can save big this Prime Day season. Best Buy is offering some of the best home gym deals, including one of the best Tempo Studio Prime Day deals we’ve ever seen.

Originally priced at $2,750, Best Buy is currently offering the Tempo Starter and Expanded Accessory Pack for only $2,000, off one of the best total gyms for home use. This Tempo Studio Prime Day deal is huge, and that means it won’t last long, so don’t miss out if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home gym situation.

Why you should buy the Tempo Studio Starter Kit

The Tempo Studio Starter Kit is one of the best exercise tech setups currently on the market, which is why this Tempo Studio Prime Day deal is so awesome. The Tempo Starter Pack includes the freestanding Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display as well as $350-plus worth of accessories, including a 25-pound Olympic-grade barbell and two collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger, and a high-density recovery roller. Tempo features 3D Tempo Vision, which reviews your form and offers feedback in real time so that you and make adjustments and make progress toward all of your goals.

With Tempo, you can set your goals, and it will recommend workouts designed to help you hit them. The Tempo catalog contains hundreds of live and on-demand classes that include strength training, mobility, HIIT, and many more. Expert Tempo coaches motivate and guide you through your workouts, and with live classes, you’ll get real-time feedback on your form, too. One Tempo membership includes six accounts, so everyone in your family can use it for only $39 per month. With the Tempo app, you can create a weekly sequence of workouts designed to meet all of your goals and fit into your busy schedule. It also helps track your progress so you can see how far you’ve come.

Thanks to Tempo’s Apple Watch integration, you can use your Apple Watch as an alternative to the Tempo heart rate monitor during your classes and use it to pause and un-pause class from the Watch instead of tapping the Tempo screen. You’ll be able to track your activity rings after each workout, too. It’s not hard to see why this Tempo Studio Prime Day deal is not one to sleep on, so head over to Best Buy now to grab it before it’s gone for good.

