These TI-84 graphing calculator deals are just in time for back-to-school

Back to school is officially here! If you’ve found yourself needing a brand new graphing calculator to keep up in math classes, then you’re in luck. Right now, you can save big on Texas Instruments graphing calculators at Staples. Get the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator on sale for just $120, marked down from its regular price of $128 so you can save $8; or choose the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE 10-Digit Graphic Calculator for just $130, marked down $25 from its regular price of $155. Whichever you choose, you’ll be on the path to straight A’s all year long with these advanced calculators.
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator — $120, was $128
Whether you’re a math whiz who loves to crunch the numbers, or more of an English major just trying to eke out these general studies credits, you’ll most likely need an advanced graphing calculator to get through your higher-level math classes. Ideal for high school and college students alike, the more affordable basic Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator is a solid choice for most math classes. On sale now at Staples for just $120, you’ll save $8 off of the regularly marked price of $128. While not a huge savings, we imagine that’s at least two coffees or a half dozen items from your favorite dollar menu, and every dollar counts for under-caffeinated and hungry college students!
Buy Now
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE 10-Digit Graphing Calculator — $130, was $155
If you’re looking for a more advanced graphing calculator to take on your upper-level math classes, you’ll want to choose this Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE 10-Digit Graphing Calculator, on sale now at Staples for just $130. That’s a $25 savings off of the regularly marked price of $155. This calculator helps you visualize concepts clearly and quickly, so you can create strong connections between equations, data, and graphs. The full-color display makes it easy to read all of your computations. Featuring a rechargeable battery with an included USB cable, you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice in class again. Order it today from Staples for free in-store pickup or delivery.
If you’re looking for more back-t0-school products, be sure to check out these student laptop deals as well as back-to-school headphone deals to keep you focused during late-night study sessions.
Buy Now
More graphing calculator deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great graphing calculator and back-to-school tablet deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver$1,099 $1,199
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (32GB)$90 $140
Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet$130 $160
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet$140 $200
Fire HD 8 Kids$90 $140
Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Release)$100 $150
Fire 7 Kids Tablet$60 $100
Fire HD 8 Plus tablet$120 $150
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best Staples laptop deals for September 2021
- Back-to-school sales make the Lenovo Flex Chromebook ridiculously cheap
- The Dell XPS 13 laptop got a huge discount, just in time for back-to-school
- Hurry! This Surface Pro 7 is $330 off during back-to-school sales at Best Buy
- This Samsung tablet is perfect for school, and it just got a huge price cut