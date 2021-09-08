  1. Deals
These TI-84 graphing calculator deals are just in time for back-to-school

Back to school is officially here! If you’ve found yourself needing a brand new graphing calculator to keep up in math classes, then you’re in luck. Right now, you can save big on Texas Instruments graphing calculators at Staples. Get the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator on sale for just $120, marked down from its regular price of $128 so you can save $8; or choose the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE 10-Digit Graphic Calculator for just $130, marked down $25 from its regular price of $155. Whichever you choose, you’ll be on the path to straight A’s all year long with these advanced calculators.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator — $120, was $128

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator, Black

Whether you’re a math whiz who loves to crunch the numbers, or more of an English major just trying to eke out these general studies credits, you’ll most likely need an advanced graphing calculator to get through your higher-level math classes. Ideal for high school and college students alike, the more affordable basic Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator is a solid choice for most math classes. On sale now at Staples for just $120, you’ll save $8 off of the regularly marked price of $128. While not a huge savings, we imagine that’s at least two coffees or a half dozen items from your favorite dollar menu, and every dollar counts for under-caffeinated and hungry college students!

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE 10-Digit Graphing Calculator — $130, was $155

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator, Black

If you’re looking for a more advanced graphing calculator to take on your upper-level math classes, you’ll want to choose this Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE 10-Digit Graphing Calculator, on sale now at Staples for just $130. That’s a $25 savings off of the regularly marked price of $155. This calculator helps you visualize concepts clearly and quickly, so you can create strong connections between equations, data, and graphs. The full-color display makes it easy to read all of your computations. Featuring a rechargeable battery with an included USB cable, you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice in class again. Order it today from Staples for free in-store pickup or delivery.

If you’re looking for more back-t0-school products, be sure to check out these student laptop deals as well as back-to-school headphone deals to keep you focused during late-night study sessions.

