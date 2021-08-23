  1. Deals
This Samsung tablet is perfect for school, and it just got a huge price cut

Heading back to class this fall? Make sure you’re ready for anything with our back-to-school tablet deals. Whether you’re writing essays, doing math modules, or researching for the big biology exam, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 can help you get it all done. This tablet is on sale now from Amazon for just $210, marked down from $250 so you can save a total of $40. The slim, stylish design and long-lasting battery make this tablet deals one of the best of the season.

Go back to school in style with the ultra-slim Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. This tablet features a 10.4″ ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Surround Sound, perfect for attending online classes, Zooming with friends and family back home, or relaxing with Netflix after a hard day of studying. The enhanced battery is designed to last through even your busiest days, and the quick-charge USB port lets you recharge and get back on the go even faster.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 integrates seamlessly with your other Samsung devices, including your smart phone and wireless headphones. Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy Tab deals includes a faster processor and more robust storage than previous iterations. Whether you’re listening to an algebra lecture or catching up with your friends, you’ll enjoy crystal-clear picture and sound. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities let you surf the web, listen to music, and do all of the online things you love quickly and easily. Featuring a durable metal body and weighing just over one pound, this tablet is both lightweight and durable enough to help you pass the school year with flying colors.

Back to school is almost here. Make sure you’re ready for everything from registering for classes to completing online assignments (and maybe even researching the best local Boba Tea spots). Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet on sale from Amazon for only $210. This tablet is currently marked down $40 from its regular price of $250 for this back-to-school Android tablet deals. Order it today for big savings and start the school year off right!

More Tablet Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are lots more great back-to-school tablet and iPad deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$449 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids

$90 $140
Parents can save 25% when they buy two Fire Kids tablets. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is rated for kids 3 to 7. This model includes age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a kid-proof case.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

$140 $200
Save when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets. Amazon's most powerful tablet with age-appropriate content and parent controls.
Buy at Amazon
