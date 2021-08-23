This Samsung tablet is perfect for school, and it just got a huge price cut

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Heading back to class this fall? Make sure you’re ready for anything with our back-to-school tablet deals. Whether you’re writing essays, doing math modules, or researching for the big biology exam, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 can help you get it all done. This tablet is on sale now from Amazon for just $210, marked down from $250 so you can save a total of $40. The slim, stylish design and long-lasting battery make this tablet deals one of the best of the season.

Buy Now

Go back to school in style with the ultra-slim Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. This tablet features a 10.4″ ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Surround Sound, perfect for attending online classes, Zooming with friends and family back home, or relaxing with Netflix after a hard day of studying. The enhanced battery is designed to last through even your busiest days, and the quick-charge USB port lets you recharge and get back on the go even faster.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 integrates seamlessly with your other Samsung devices, including your smart phone and wireless headphones. Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy Tab deals includes a faster processor and more robust storage than previous iterations. Whether you’re listening to an algebra lecture or catching up with your friends, you’ll enjoy crystal-clear picture and sound. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities let you surf the web, listen to music, and do all of the online things you love quickly and easily. Featuring a durable metal body and weighing just over one pound, this tablet is both lightweight and durable enough to help you pass the school year with flying colors.

Back to school is almost here. Make sure you’re ready for everything from registering for classes to completing online assignments (and maybe even researching the best local Boba Tea spots). Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet on sale from Amazon for only $210. This tablet is currently marked down $40 from its regular price of $250 for this back-to-school Android tablet deals. Order it today for big savings and start the school year off right!

Buy Now

More Tablet Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are lots more great back-to-school tablet and iPad deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations