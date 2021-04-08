  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best cheap Android tablet deals for April 2021

By

If the idea of a tablet is appealing to you, but iPads are not, know that you’ve got some options in 2021. Android tablets have matured a lot over the past couple of years, driven by competition from great brands like Samsung and Lenovo. And now even Amazon is offering cheap Android tablets, if the price of Apple iPads or Samsung Galaxy Tab devices is causing you sticker shock. There are quite a few of these to choose from, however, so if you’re finding yourself facing some decision paralysis, then check out this all-in-one list of the best Android tablet deals available right now.

Today’s best Android tablet deals

  • Gateway 8-Inch Tablet 32GB$65, was $90
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB$119, was $149
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB with S Pen$295, was $350
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB with S Pen$570, was $650
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB with S Pen$760, was $850
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi

$400 $1,030
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 256GB - Wi-Fi

$320 $930
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Contixo V9-3 7" Kids Tablet with WiFi

$69 $100
Android-based tablet with a 7-inch display, parental controls plus more than 20 pre-installed games. Best for kids in pre-K to 3rd grade with apps for math, reading, and writing.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB (2019)

$119 $149
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A with 32GB storage and an 8-inch display gives you up to 13 hours per charge. This is the 2019 model and still an awesome buy if you need a good tablet on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 128 GB - Wi-Fi

$70 $650
Samsung's Galaxy Tab family leads the Android tablet market, and the new Tab S7 line even gives the venerable iPad a serious run for its money -- especially at this price.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 128GB - Wi-Fi

$270 $850
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 64GB

$295 $350
If the Galaxy Tab S flagships are too pricey but the Tab A devices are a bit too bare-bones, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits the perfect sweet spot in-between the two. Includes an S Pen stylus.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 128GB

$275 $430
Stay productive wherever you are with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It comes with a solid processor for smooth performance, along with an S Pen and keyboard compatibility for further functionality.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Gateway 8” Tablet

$65 $90
This Gateway tablet is programmed with the user-friendly Android 10 OS and offers better performance with its QuadCore processor. The camera only has 5MP, but that's acceptable at this price.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab Deals

Up to $630 off
Samsung frequently runs standalone discounts on its excellent Galaxy Tab Android tablet line, but if you have a device to trade in, you might be able to score one of these for astonishingly cheap.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch (128GB, Wi-Fi) -- S Pen included

$600 $650
The Galaxy Tab S6 is last year's model, but it's still a fantastic tablet for work and play. The S Pen is included, but keep in mind you'll need to buy a keyboard separately.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi

$200 $830
Need more storage than most Android tablets can provide? This high-end Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with a whopping 512GB of internal storage, along with a handy S Pen stylus.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 256 GB - Wi-Fi

$620 $730
At 11 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is a great premium Android tablet that's big enough to enjoy entertainment and browse the web comfortably without being too bulky to carry in your bag.
Buy at Best Buy

Are Android tablets worth it?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Apps

It might seem like Apple has the tablet market cornered, and while the iPad is still dominant, gone are the days when that was your only viable option. Android tablets have become much better in recent years, and they’re a particularly good iPad alternative if you find the price of Apple’s tablet offerings to be a little steep (although the 10.2-inch iPad is a great value, admittedly). A tablet running the Android operating system also offers some obvious benefits if you also own an Android smartphone since your tablet and phone will share a common app ecosystem.

You still need to do some due diligence when shopping for Android tablet deals, though. Unlike iPads, which are made only by Apple, there are a ton of different brands cranking out cheap Android tablets that litter sites like Amazon — and there are plenty of Android tablets you shouldn’t buy. Instead, stick with name brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and other trusted hardware makers that have an established reputation.

However, if you’re shopping for Android tablet deals on the tightest of budgets, you do have some cheap options worth considering. Amazon’s Fire tablets are chief among these: Although they technically run on the proprietary Fire OS (which is Android-based) instead of the standard Android mobile operating system, they still share many apps. Amazon can also afford to make these things so cheap by monetizing Prime content through them. That’s good news for anybody who doesn’t want to spend a lot of money, and in our opinion, the Amazon Fire devices are the only truly cheap Android tablets worth your cash.

If you can stretch your budget a bit, then the field opens up to more premium name-brand tablets. Samsung easily takes the crown here, offering the best Android tablets in its Galaxy Tab S devices (the Galaxy Tab S7+ being one of our current favorites). The Galaxy Tab A models are budget-conscious alternatives to the pricier S line if you’re after cheap Android tablets. The Lenovo Tab series also represents a very solid value, and certain models like the Tab M10 Plus come with a handy Alexa-enabled speaker dock that lets you use the tablet as a smart home display when you’re not taking it on the go.

An interesting newcomer to the Android tablet scene is the Google Pixel Slate, a spinoff of the software company’s hugely successful Pixel line of smartphones. The 12.3-inch Pixel Slate actually runs on Chrome OS, so it’s not technically an Android tablet per se, but more like a touchscreen Chromebook — something that becomes much more apparent when the Slate is paired with a keyboard case that effectively turns it into a superslim 2-in-1. Nonetheless, Chrome OS now works with many Android apps (Google is the name behind both software environments, after all), which makes the Pixel Slate a worthy consideration if you’re looking for Android tablet deals on something with more laptoplike hardware and functionality.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap tablet deals for April 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best tablets for 2021

iPad (2020)

The best 5G phones to buy in 2021

Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G buying guide: Everything you need to know

samsung galaxy s21 news

Best cheap smartphone deals for April 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap GoPro alternative deals for April 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best cheap Peloton alternative deals for April 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for April 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for April 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for April 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap air fryer deals for April 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap office chair deals for April 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best Refurbished Laptops Deals and Sales for April 2021

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk