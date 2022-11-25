Don’t miss these Theragun Black Friday deals — save $150

If you rested up following a hefty Thanksgiving meal to get ready for Black Friday Deals, now’s the time to get into action. And if you played in a traditional Thanksgiving family touch football game, you’re a likely candidate for one of the enticing Theragun Black Friday deals we found. You can save up to $150 with these Theragun percussive massage guns, a smart addition to anyone’s home exercise equipment.

Therabody Theragun Mini 1.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device with Travel Pouch — $160, was $200

The Theragun Mini 1.0 handheld percussive massage device is small enough to carry in your backpack or gym bag. If you carry the Theragun Mini you won’t have to wait for your turn with trainers after practice or find yourself when you work out too hard and need the relief a Theragun can provide. This least expensive of the Theragun Black Friday deals is no slouch. It has three speeds of 1,750, 2,100, and 2,400 percussion s per minute. The device comes with a power adapter, a soft carrying case, and a standard round ball percussion attachment for the widest range of applications. The mini is compatible with other Theragun attachments so you can add to your recovery tool arsenal over time. With its rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 150 minutes and recharges in only 80 minutes, you could use the Theragun Mini for a week of 20-minute massage sessions on a single charge. With the first generation Theragun mini on sale for $160, $40 off the normal $200 price, this deal gives you a fat 20% discount.

Therabody Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device (Latest Model) with Travel Pouch — $199, was $300

If your search for the best smart home gym equipment includes recovery tools, check the Black Friday deal on the Theragun Prime handheld percussive massage device. Built with Theragun’s ergonomic triangle design, the Prime model has five speeds ranging from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute and can run for up to 120 minutes per battery charge. Four attachments come with the Theragun Prime including a standard ball, dampener, thumb, and cone. You can connect the Prime device with Bluetooth to the Therabody mobile app to access recovery and wellness routines that are right for your exercise style and intensity. Take the Theragun Pro along in its included travel pouch when you work out after you save $101 on the Black Friday sale. Buy it now for $199 instead of the usual $300 price tag.

Therabody Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device (Latest Model) with Travel Case — $299, was $400

If you’re not a fan of the noise generated by most percussive massage devices, choose the Theragun Elite. The quietest Theragun model doesn’t give up any of the power or versatility you expect from a high-end recovery device, with five speeds from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute. You can set the speed manually or use the Therabody mobile app with app-guided preset routines you can choose based on your workout. Five attachments include a ball, cone, thumb, dampener, and wedge. The Elite also comes with a travel hard case. Save $101 when you select the Prime model from the Theragun Black Friday deals below. Instead of $400, take advantage of this annual sale and buy the Theragun Elite for $299.

Therabody Theragun PRO (4th Gen) – $450, was $600

If only the best will do, you’re a candidate for Therabody’s Theragun PRO (4th Gen) percussion massage device. Featured in Digital Trends roundup of smart products to stay healthy, the Theragun PRO has a rotating percussion arm to help reach those awkward places and includes six attachments including a dampener, standard ball, cone, thumb, wedge, and a Supersoft vibration therapy head for bones and sensitive areas. The PRO model also comes with two removable rechargeable batteries that last up to 150 minutes per charge for a total of up to 300 minutes. The most powerful Theragun device, the Theragun PRO works with up to 60 pounds of force to work your stiff and sore muscles. During the Black Friday sales, you can buy the Theragun PRO for $450, a $150 discount from the usual $600 list price.

