This 50-inch QLED TV is unbelievably cheap at Best Buy

With how cheap 4K TV deals are getting these days, there’s no reason to stick to a boring, old TV in your living room. You can even splurge on QLED TV deals, as you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings if you choose to invest in this advanced display technology. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which currently include this $200 discount for the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, bringing its price down to a more affordable $400 from its original price of $600.

If a 50-inch screen fits your available space, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, then the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV should be at the top of your list. The TV’s 50-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution, for clear details and lifelike images, and it’s powered by QLED technology, which adds a layer of nanoparticles known as quantum dots that create increased brightness and can help create more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. When comparing QLED vs OLED, QLED TVs come out on top because they deliver higher brightness, longer lifespan, bigger screen sizes, cheaper price tags, and no risk of burn-in.

The best 4K TVs provide access to all the popular streaming services, and the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV does the same through the Google TV platform. The TV also offers hands-free controls with the Google Assistant, allowing you to issue voice commands for functions like searching for content and adjusting the volume, as well as to control your other smart home devices. With built-in Chromecast, you can also stream photos and videos from your mobile devices to the TV’s 50-inch screen.

If your home theater setup is due for an upgrade, you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV. You can purchase the TV for just $400, as the retailer has slashed its original price of $600 by $200. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out on the discount. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can get your own 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep.

