This Canon printer is in stock and only $39 for Cyber Monday 2021

There’s a truly appealing Cyber Monday printer deal out there right now, and it comes courtesy of Walmart and Canon. Reduced by $10 from $49 to $39, the Canon Pixma TS3522 is a really tempting deal if you’re keen to buy a new printer for less this Cyber Monday. An all-in-one device, it’ll serve you well so you definitely want to grab it now, because Cyber Monday printer deals are flying off the shelves. This is just one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there at the moment.

The Canon Pixma TS3522 offers a lot of what you would expect from the best all-in-one printers, ensuring it’s ideal for any home office environment or if you simply want to be more organized when printing and scanning for the kids. It’s a wireless printer so it takes seconds to set up thanks to the simplicity of Wireless Connect — Canon’s setup app. Thanks to being wireless, you can place it anywhere in your home while still being able to use it. That means you won’t have to worry about finding space for it somewhere as you can always place it in a different room. Its sleek size means you won’t have to free up much room whatever you plan to do with it.

Despite being small, it accomplishes a lot. It can print as much as you need it to with both black-and-white and color printing an option. A rear tray makes it easy to reload paper, whether you’re using plain or photo paper. Alongside that is a flatbed scanner to easily scan and copy documents.

That’s because the Canon Pixma TS3522 is very versatile. It supports PC and Mac as well as all smartphones and tablets. You can print directly from your Apple or Android device, saving you the need to switch on your laptop or desktop. Again, it takes seconds to do. Basically, everything about the Canon Pixma TS3522 is super convenient. The printer’s 1.5-inch LCD screen offers straightforward buttons so you always know what you’re doing next. This deal even comes with bonus photo paper, so you don’t have to worry about buying any if you plan on trying out the printer’s photo-printing capabilities. Like we said, everything about the Canon Pixma TS3522 oozes convenience. Whether you plan on using it to make your working practices a little simpler or you’re looking to print reports for your kids, this printer will never miss a beat.

Normally priced at $49, the Canon Pixma TS3522 is down to just $39 for a limited time only at Walmart. It’s a deal you won’t regret, demonstrating that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a great wireless printer.

When does this Cyber Monday printer deal end?

If this were a regular year, you could be confident that this Canon printer deal would last all day — but this isn’t a regular year. Because of supply issues and high demand, stock will run out fast. A report from Adobe Analytics recently revealed that out-of-stock alerts on websites have increased by around 124% compared to pre-pandemic levels. That number is only increasing, too, meaning if you want this printer, you need to buy it now. It’s very likely to go out of stock soon.

