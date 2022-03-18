Hurry — this Dell laptop is only $250 during this flash sale

Dell laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to snap up the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250 on the Dell site, saving you $169 on the usual price. Right now, that’s exactly what you can buy if you hurry. As always, these kinds of laptop deals won’t last for long so you’ll need to be quick if you’re looking for a cheap but dependable laptop. Here’s why you need to snap it up right now.

It’s worth remembering that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there at the moment with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 quite the hit in our look at the best Dell laptops currently available. While the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t the fastest laptop out there, it’s highly dependable if you simply need to be able to work while on the move with no hassle.

It offers an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory plus 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need if you plan on using office-based software and just want something effective to type up documents, browse the internet, or create some presentations. In conjunction, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also has a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare technology and narrow borders so it looks great. Other useful features keep on coming, too. That includes an expansive keyboard that offers 6.4% larger keycaps than previous generations along with a numeric keypad and a spacious touchpad so you can easily navigate your laptop with limited problems. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also offers Comfort View Low Blue Light Software so you can enjoy reduced harmful blue light emissions meaning better eye comfort for you no matter how long you use it for.

Stylishly designed right down to tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge so there’s no risk of skidding on any surface, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great budget-priced Dell laptop. Ordinarily priced at $419, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $250 for a limited time only at Dell. As always with Dell deals, this price is likely to be for a strictly limited time only. The price could soon go back up so don’t miss out.

