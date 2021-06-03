Whether you’re looking for a new TV to mount in your living room, or you just want to add a TV to another bedroom or area of your home, there are some excellent 4K TV deals available right now. Most of them are smart TVs, which means they include streaming support built-in so you can watch movies and TV shows on your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and beyond.

As part of its ongoing deals, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 65″ Class F30 LED 4K UHD Smart TV with Amazon’s Fire TV platform built-in, for $520. That’s $110 off the regular price, and a crazy deal, especially for a screen of that size! It has Amazon Alexa and comes with a voice remote, so you can use voice commands to start and stop playback, open apps, or do whatever you like.

The Insignia 65″ Class F30 Series LED TV supports a 4K Ultra-HD resolution (2160p) with HDR10, and high dynamic range. Movies and shows will look incredibly sharp, and the LED backlighting keeps the screen bright and vibrant.

It has Amazon’s Fire TV streaming platform built-in, along with Alexa voice controls. You can watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows, across all of your favorite apps. No need to plug in another streaming device. Plus, the voice controls and voice remote allow you to call out commands to Alexa to make navigation and playback super easy. “Alexa, start Netflix.”

The Insignia is VESA-compatible (400 x 300) for safe wall mounting, with a versatile selection of connections. There are 3 HDMI inputs, a composite, a digital optical output, and USB, coaxial, and headphone ports. There’s also an ethernet port if you want a faster, wired internet connection. Of course, that’s to complement the integrated Wi-Fi.

Additional features include HDMI ARC support, DTS studio sound, parental controls, Miracast screen mirroring technology, and much more.

Best Buy is offering this Insignia 65″ 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $520. The original price is $630, so you’re getting $110 off with this deal. Best Buy also offers a Price Match Guarantee if you find the TV cheaper elsewhere. As is, this is an excellent opportunity and we’re not sure how long it will be available!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations