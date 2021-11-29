Cyber Monday discounts are the last hurrah before things start winding down for the holidays, as well as the last chance to snag some amazing offers. This Dell XPS 13 laptop is one of them: Currently discounted to just $650 from its original price of $950, it offers you a massive $300 savings, if you shop while the deal lasts. Don’t delay taking advantage of the best Cyber Monday deals, because they never last long, and before you know it, this laptop will be all gone. Read below to find out exactly why it’s such a steal!

If you’ve been keeping your eyes peeled for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals of the year, you can rest easy now — you’ve just found the winner of Cyber Monday. With $300 in savings, this Dell laptop is nothing short of a steal right now, but supplies won’t last long. Given the current situation on the laptop market, as well as various supply shortages, this Dell XPS 13 is worth every penny — even if you were to pay the full price. We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 ourselves and tested it thoroughly. It scored points in every category, from its gorgeous design combined with its tall, 16:10 screen to the flawless performance granted by high-quality components.

Let’s delve deeper into what makes this one of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals. The first thing that stands out is the design of this laptop. Dell optimized the screen size to be as big as it can possibly be, measuring at 13.3″, without making the laptop itself any bigger than it needs to be. It sports an 80% screen-to-body ratio thanks to the ultra-thin bezels. In fact, the entire Dell XPS 13 is easier to carry than a lot of textbooks: It weighs a mere 2.6 pounds and measures just 0.62″ in height. Despite the compact measurements, it doesn’t heat up the way many other laptops do, all thanks to the dual fans and heat pipes used in its construction. Let’s not forget that the Dell XPS 13 has a beautiful, 400-nit FHD screen that ensures full brightness and clear visibility even if you work outdoors.

The elegant, feather-light chassis houses powerful components that make both productivity and entertainment a complete breeze. Starting with the 11th-Generation Intel Core processor, the Dell XPS 13 is a multitasking powerhouse. This four-core, eight-thread processor can be boosted to reach a clock speed of up to 4.2 GHz. In addition to the high-quality CPU, the XPS 13 comes with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. Combined with 8GB of 4267MHz memory, it’s suitable not just for daily work, but also for some casual gaming. It also supports creative workflows, so if you’re into photo or video editing, you’ll find success if you grab this Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal right now. This laptop’s list of great features continues, including 256GB of ultra-fast SSD storage and support for Killer Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth. You’re also getting a high-quality webcam, which — although unobtrusive and barely visible on the laptop itself — is capable of carrying you through many video calls.

A deal like this doesn’t happen every day, and supplies are likely to be very short. If you’ve been wanting to get yourself a fantastic laptop for the holiday season, as well as for the years to come, the time to act is right now. Get this Dell XPS 13 laptop and save $300 while it’s still available.

