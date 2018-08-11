Digital Trends
Deals

TP-Link smart plugs are on sale for just $16 on Amazon right now

Jacob Kienlen
By
tp link smart plug sale

When people talk about smart home technology, they usually bring up Alexa, Google Home, and Siri before anything else. While it’s true that artificial intelligence is the brains of the operation, A.I. is completely limited by how many other devices in your home have the correct integration. You can always ask Alexa to turn on your toaster, rice cooker, or fan, but nothing is going to happen if those devices are too stupid to understand any of your commands. If I just insulted one of your favorite home appliances, I apologize, but luckily there is a way to add a degree of Alexa-integration to every one of those things — a TP-Link smart plug. And for a limited time, you can pick one up for just $16 on Amazon.

The beauty of a WiFi smart plug is that it can turn just about any electronic device into a smart device. The TP-Link smart plug integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant for easy voice control activation. If you don’t already have an Amazon Echo or Google Home, however, this device is still able to connect directly to your smartphone. It may seem pretty cool to be able to activate your outlets with just your voice or with the tap of the button, but there are also quite a few practical benefits to this technology. You can monitor the energy consumption of your plug-in devices and set times and schedules to avoid those higher than average energy bills at the end of every month. This scheduling aspect also doubles as a security system by allowing you to set lights to turn on and off while you are away or on vacation.

TP-link is one of the most trusted brands of smart plugs on the market right now, and with discounts like these, it’s not hard to see why. Normally priced at $30, the Kasa smart WiFi plug is just $16 on Amazon and Walmart today. If you plan on upgrading your smart home now, or in the future, it’s a great time to cut down on costs. We don’t usually see smart home deals like this unless it’s Prime Day.

$16 | Amazon

$16 | Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find smart home deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018
Up Next

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Huawei P20 Pro: Two high-end phones clash
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Breathe clean air with the 10 best air purifiers for allergies

Warmer weather is a welcome change, but it's also the harbinger of allergy season. Our homes contain a surprising number of airborne allergens and other pollutants, so if you want to freshen things up, check out the 10 best air purifiers…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best affordable Samsung phone deals available now

Looking for a new Android phone? Samsung makes some of our favorites, but you don't have to shell out a fortune for a Galaxy device. Check out our roundup of the best afffordable Samsung phones available right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the 8 best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP slices prices on laptops for its huge back to school sale

HP is slashing prices on laptops, desktops, and printers for their annual back to school sale. From now until Saturday, August 11, you can pick up a laptop for less than half it's retail price. Take a look for yourself.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best computer reading glasses for eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature Nintendo's creative Labo kits.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
tcl 55fs3750 55 1080p roku smart led tv dtdeals
Deals

This 40-inch Roku smart TV is only $200 on Amazon right now

Whether you're looking for a TV for your living room, or a smaller option for other rooms in your home, you aren't going to find a lower price than $200. With the added benefit of Roku integration, this TCL TV deal is practically a steal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP laptops
Deals

Save $670 on the HP 15t Touch laptop while you still can

Normally retailing at $1,240, the HP 15t Touch laptop is an absolute steal at just $570. If you're looking for a decent entry-level laptop for work, school, or just streaming videos, this is the laptop deal for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cuisineart cold brew coffee maker deal
Deals

Make cold brew in minutes with a discounted Cuisinart coffee maker

Cold brew is just iced coffee, right? Wrong. If you're interested in brewing your own cold brew, you can pick up the Cuisinart automatic cold-brew coffee maker at a dangerously low price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Nintendo New 3DS XL SNES Edition
Deals

Get your Mario Kart nostalgia on with the 3DS XL Super NES Edition

If you love all things retro and have been waiting for a 3DS deal, you're in luck: The New 3DS XL SNES Edition is on sale for $150. This limited-time offer is the best way to score a deal on a 3DS right now -- the free copy of 'Super Mario…
Posted By Lucas Coll